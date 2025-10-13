Jon Rahm wraps up first winless season as a pro at Open de Espana, will skip remaining DP World Tour events

Jon Rahm is taking a break from golf until the start of the LIV Golf 2026 season after missing the title at the Open de España. The Spanish golfer had a tough time this week and wrapped up his first winless season since turning pro. He struggled to win on the LIV Golf this year and also on the DP World Tour.Following last week's outing, Rahm said that he will skip the remaining Race to Dubai events and will return to compete in the LIV Golf Riyadh event in February 2026. Nuclr Golf shared the update on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption:&quot;LIV Golf star Jon Rahm says he will not play again until LIV Golf Riyadh in February 2026, opting to miss the remaining Race to Dubai events. The Spaniard closes out his first winless season since he turned pro. &quot;NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLFLINK🚨❌🗓️ #NEW — LIV Golf star Jon Rahm says he will not play again until LIV Golf Riyadh in February 2026, opting to miss the remaining Race to Dubai events. The Spaniard closes out his first winless season since he turned pro. (Via @Tengolf)Jon Rahm started playing professionally in 2016, and the following year he earned his PGA Tour card. He won his maiden PGA Tour event at the Farmers Insurance Open 2017, defeating Charles Howell III and Pan Cheung Tsung by three strokes, and has since not had a single season in which he did not win a tournament, until 2025.In 2017, he won one tournament on the PGA Tour and two, the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and DP World Tour Championship, on the European Tour. The next season, he won the CareerBuilder Challenge, followed by his win at the 2019 Zurich Classic of New Orleans in a team with Ryan Palmer.Rahm had an incredible time in the 2023 season on the PGA Tour before joining LIV Golf, and won four tournaments, including the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The American Express, Genesis Invitational, and the Masters. Last season, he won two LIV Golf events, including in the UK and Chicago.Jon Rahm settles on T9 at Open de EspañaJon Rahm had a tough start to his game at the Open de España event with an opening round of 72. However, he then bounced back on the second day and played a round of 66.The former Masters winner played the third round of 71 before carding 65 on Sunday and jumped 19 spots on the leaderboard. However, he missed the title and settled in a tie for ninth. Marco Penge won the tournament.Notably, although Jon Rahm had not won any individual tournament this year, he was part of the winning Ryder Cup team. The Europe team defended its title in New York last month.On September 29, Rahm shared a few pictures of his Ryder Cup outing on his Instagram account with a caption:&quot;I love this team. We did it!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt was his fourth appearance at the biennial tournament and his second straight win. He played in 2023 in Rome and before that in 2021 and 2018. The European Team won in 2018 but lost in 2021.