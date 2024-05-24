Jordan Spieth birdies 5 of first 6 holes at 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, ends the day at T25

Jordan Spieth is currently leading the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge after having a great start to the competition. Spieth started the second round with five birdies on the front nine, to finish that segment with a score of 5 under 30.

This performance allowed him to temporarily tie for first place with several other players. He will now be looking to continue his good run and make some good progress in the tournament.

Jordan Spieth, 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge (Image via Getty).

Spieth started the round on the back nine and carded three birdies in the first three holes. He then made par on the signature 13th hole at Colonial and followed that up with back-to-back birdies on the 14th and 15th. He then parred the 16th through the 18th.

Starting the second set of nine holes, Spieth parred another three consecutive holes until he found the first bogey of the day on the 4th (13th of the round). Spieth managed to make par on the next three holes, but bogeyed the 8th (17th hole of the day). This performance gave Spieth a score of 3 under for the round and 2 under for the tournament. This dropped him back on the leaderboard, finishing the day at T10.

This is the 12th edition of the Charles Schwab Challenge for Spieth. He has missed the cut only once (2023), and his best result is winning the title in 2016. He has three second-place finishes among his seven other top-10 finishes.

Spieth was born, raised,in the Dallas, Texas area. As such, he plays the Charles Schwab Challenge with the overwhelming support of his fans.

A look at Jordan Spieth's stats at the Charles Schwab Challenge

The first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge ended for Spieth with a score of 1 over, with two birdies and three bogeys. Through 36 holes, Spieth has achieved 7 birdies and 5 bogeys.

Spieth had negative numbers putter in hand during the first round, as he reported -2.416 in 'Stroke Gained: Putting'. The rest of his first day stats reflect that his performance was about average for the tournament. The exception was in his driving, as he recorded the longest drive of the round (374 yards). However, his average driving distance was 302.40 yards (ranked 63rd).

His statistics reflect a better performance during the second round. He gained 1.743 strokes with his putting, although he has negative numbers in the approach to the green (-1.356). His average driving distance increased 20 yards from the previous day (323.80 yards). During the second round, Spieth was also among the best players on the field in greens in regulation percentage (66.67%) and driving accuracy percentage (85.71%).