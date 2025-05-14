Jordan Spieth brushes off PGA Championship as toughest major setup: "Somehow snuck that one out"

Jordan Spieth will be aiming to complete his Career Grand Slam at the 2025 PGA Championship. The 31-year-old recently walked back a long-held opinion about the PGA Championship being the toughest of the four majors.

In the press conference ahead of the second major of the season, a reporter reminded Spieth of his 2017 claim that the PGA Championship was the hardest major, not because of the pressure to complete the Grand Slam but because of its setups. However, the three-time major champion no longer holds the same belief.

"I think the hardest one, I believe statistically for me, if I look back at all my history of professional golf, would have been the U.S. Open, but I somehow snuck that one out. So then the PGA would be second because the Masters and The Open play a lot more into my strengths than the other two do."

Spieth further referred to his 2015 US Open win at Chambers Bay, a course atypical for a U.S. Open. He suggested that the a typical layout at Chambers Bay made it more playable for his skill set at the time.

"So I think that's why I was saying that because I'd already won the U.S. Open because I'd snuck it out on a course that's not a normal U.S. Open golf course," he added.

The 13-time PGA Tour winner further said that had he won the PGA Championship then, he'd have called the U.S. Open the toughest major. He also pointed out that he has a "faster ball speed" now, and the driving demands that could have held him back in U.S. Opens and PGAs weren't as much of an issue.

Jordan Spieth added that while PGA setups with thick roughs used to be a "challenge", his improved driving has made him more comfortable on such courses. Reflecting on this week, he said that being at a familiar venue with Bermuda grass, something he grew up on, will give him an edge this week.

The 2025 PGA Championship will be held this week from Thursday, May 15 to Sunday, May 18 at Quail Hollow Country Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Can Jordan Spieth win the 2025 PGA Championship?

Jordan Spieth has odds of +5500 to win the 2025 PGA Championship. He's not among the top 10 favourites at the tournament. Scottie Scheffler, with odds of +400, is the favourite to win the second major of the season. Defending champion Xander Schauffele has odds of +2000 to win the tournament.

Spieth has competed in 11 events on the PGA Tour this year and has made 10 cuts. He has had three top-10 finishes and six top-25 finishes. He's currently positioned 42nd in the FedEx Cup standings.

Here's a look at the odds at the 2025 PGA Championship ft. Jordan Spieth (via FanDuel):

Scottie Scheffler (+400)

Rory McIlroy (+450)

Bryson DeChambeau (+950)

Jon Rahm (+1800)

Xander Schauffele (+2000)

Justin Thomas (+2000)

Collin Morikawa (+2200)

Ludvig Åberg (+2200)

Joaquin Niemann (+3500)

Tyrrell Hatton (+4000)

Brooks Koepka (+4500)

Hideki Matsuyama (+4500)

Patrick Cantlay (+4500)

Viktor Hovland (+4500)

Tommy Fleetwood (+4500)

Jordan Spieth (+5500)

Shane Lowry (+6000)

Sepp Straka (+7000)

Jason Day (+7500)

Corey Conners (+7500)

Russell Henley (+7500)

Wyndham Clark (+9000)

Min Woo Lee (+9000)

Sungjae Im (+9000)

Patrick Reed (+9000)

Justin Rose (+10000)

