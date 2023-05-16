Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau among golfers on the verge of missing 2023 PGA Championship: Players’ full injury report explored

The 2023 PGA Championship is about to tee off on Thursday, May 18, but some of the prominent names on the professional circuit are still doubtful of getting completely fit for the upcoming event.
Jordan Spieth suffered from a left wrist injury last week due to which he had to withdraw his name from the AT&T Byron Nelson.
"Over the weekend, I had severe pain in my left wrist and had doctors confirm an injury that requires rest and limited movement," said Spieth on Twitter.
"I'm focused on healing as quickly as possible and will have to evaluate my recovery week to week," added Spieth.
Although Spieth has entered his name on the playing field for the 2023 PGA Championship, his name is not on the list of the pre-tournament press conference schedule, which has raised a few concerns over his injury.
PGA Championship remains the only major Spieth is yet to win and by doing so, he will be the sixth player in history to achieve a career grand slam. Only Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Tiger Woods, Gary Player, and Jack Nicklaus have achieved this feat so far.
Spieth, however, has not been that good at the PGA Championship in recent times as he has only one top-10 finish in his last six appearances. In 2019, he finished T3. Spieth finished at T4 in the first major of the season, the 2023 Masters.
Bryson DeChambeau had undergone surgery in December to remove a retention cyst in one of his maxillary sinuses, which was causing vertigo over a few years. Last year he also underwent left wrist surgery, which was broken due to an intense workout.
As per the Golf Injury Report, a Twitter account dedicated to tracking injured professional players, DeChambeau is on the probable list for the Oak Hill event. The 2020 US Open champion didn't skip any of the LIV Golf-associated events and was seen at the LIV Golf Tulsa that concluded last Sunday.
DeChambeau's best performance on the Saudi-backed circuit came last week at Cedar Ridge Country Club where he finished seventh. In The Masters last month, he failed to make a cut at +4.
Here are the other players doubtful for the 2023 PGA Championship:
- Hideki Matsuyama: Back/Neck/Wrist/Ankle
- Aaron Wise: Mental Health
- Jordan Spieth: Left Wrist
- Jason Day: Vertigo
- Wyndham Clark: Right Knee
- Tom Kim: Right Wrist
- Ryan Fox: Pneumonia/Paternity Leave
- Robert MacIntyre: Back
- Bryson DeChambeau: Wrist/Hamstring/Vertigo
- Alex Noren: UD
- Kevin Kisner: UD
- Nick Taylor: Paternity Leave
- Andrew Putnam: Back
- Callum Tarren: UD
- Lee Hodges: Right Wrist
- Davis Love III: Wrist
- Maverick McNealy: Shoulder
Schedule for the 2023 PGA Championship
Here's the schedule for the 2023 PGA Championship
Thursday, May 18
Round 1:
7 am-1 pm (ESPN+)
1-7 pm (ESPN)
Friday, May 19
Round 2:
7 am-1 pm (ESPN+)
1-7 pm (ESPN)
Saturday, May 20
Round 3
8-10 am (ESPN+)
10 am-1 pm (ESPN)
1-7 pm (CBS)
Sunday, May 21
Round 4
8-10 am (ESPN+)
10 am-1 pm (ESPN)
1-7 pm (CBS)