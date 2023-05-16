Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau among golfers on the verge of missing 2023 PGA Championship: Players’ full injury report explored

The 2023 PGA Championship is about to tee off on Thursday, May 18, but some of the prominent names on the professional circuit are still doubtful of getting completely fit for the upcoming event.

Jordan Spieth suffered from a left wrist injury last week due to which he had to withdraw his name from the AT&T Byron Nelson.

"Over the weekend, I had severe pain in my left wrist and had doctors confirm an injury that requires rest and limited movement," said Spieth on Twitter.

"I'm focused on healing as quickly as possible and will have to evaluate my recovery week to week," added Spieth.

Although Spieth has entered his name on the playing field for the 2023 PGA Championship, his name is not on the list of the pre-tournament press conference schedule, which has raised a few concerns over his injury.

PGA Championship remains the only major Spieth is yet to win and by doing so, he will be the sixth player in history to achieve a career grand slam. Only Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Tiger Woods, Gary Player, and Jack Nicklaus have achieved this feat so far.

Spieth, however, has not been that good at the PGA Championship in recent times as he has only one top-10 finish in his last six appearances. In 2019, he finished T3. Spieth finished at T4 in the first major of the season, the 2023 Masters.

Bryson DeChambeau had undergone surgery in December to remove a retention cyst in one of his maxillary sinuses, which was causing vertigo over a few years. Last year he also underwent left wrist surgery, which was broken due to an intense workout.

As per the Golf Injury Report, a Twitter account dedicated to tracking injured professional players, DeChambeau is on the probable list for the Oak Hill event. The 2020 US Open champion didn't skip any of the LIV Golf-associated events and was seen at the LIV Golf Tulsa that concluded last Sunday.

DeChambeau's best performance on the Saudi-backed circuit came last week at Cedar Ridge Country Club where he finished seventh. In The Masters last month, he failed to make a cut at +4.

Here are the other players doubtful for the 2023 PGA Championship:

Hideki Matsuyama: Back/Neck/Wrist/Ankle

Aaron Wise: Mental Health

Jordan Spieth: Left Wrist

Jason Day: Vertigo

Wyndham Clark: Right Knee

Tom Kim: Right Wrist

Ryan Fox: Pneumonia/Paternity Leave

Robert MacIntyre: Back

Bryson DeChambeau: Wrist/Hamstring/Vertigo

Alex Noren: UD

Kevin Kisner: UD

Nick Taylor: Paternity Leave

Andrew Putnam: Back

Callum Tarren: UD

Lee Hodges: Right Wrist

Davis Love III: Wrist

Maverick McNealy: Shoulder

Hideki Matsuyama Q (Back/Neck/Wrist/Ankle)

Aaron Wise DTD (Mental Health)

Jordan Spieth Q (Left Wrist)

Jason Day DTD (Vertigo)

Wyndham Clark P (Right Knee)

Schedule for the 2023 PGA Championship

Wanamaker Trophy for the PGA Championship

Here's the schedule for the 2023 PGA Championship

Thursday, May 18

Round 1:

7 am-1 pm (ESPN+)

1-7 pm (ESPN)

Friday, May 19

Round 2:

7 am-1 pm (ESPN+)

1-7 pm (ESPN)

Saturday, May 20

Round 3

8-10 am (ESPN+)

10 am-1 pm (ESPN)

1-7 pm (CBS)

Sunday, May 21

Round 4

8-10 am (ESPN+)

10 am-1 pm (ESPN)

1-7 pm (CBS)

