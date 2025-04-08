Jordan Spieth claims $45M-worth NFL athlete is "coming for the title" ahead of The Masters

Jordan Spieth took a playful jab at NFL star Rob Gronkowski ahead of The Masters 2025. The 13-time PGA Tour winner recently gave a four-time Super Bowl champion a lesson on the driving range.

In a clip posted by FanDuel on X, Gronkowsky, who is worth $45 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, had a rough start on the range. He was soon joined by Spieth, who gave him tips on swing direction, follow-through, and ball compression. In the initial frames, Gronkowsky joked:

"My favorite thing to do is hit the guy that collects the golf balls." (0:31 onwards)

The NFL star then talked about his mindset on the football field. He said:

"As a football player, when the guy’s lined up in front of me, like, what’s going through my mind is: I’m going to take this mofo and I’m going to toss him as far as I can possibly toss him. This guy has no effing chance. And, or, like, I take out some stress." (3:35 onwards)

Spieth then said that while fast-twitch reactions are beneficial in football, they don't work the same way in golf. He added that golfers aim to stay calm like " real zen" and like "artists" visualizing the shot landing softly near the hole. He added that players can react only after making the shot.

After getting the lesson on driving range by Spieth, Rob Gronkowski made a post on X that read:

"It was nice to have @jordanspieth give me a lesson at the range, might need a few more reps still."

Responding to him, Spieth wrote humorously:

"Gronk coming for the title!"

Jordan Spieth will make his 12th appearance at the Masters this week at the prestigious Augusta National.

Can Jordan Spieth win the Masters 2025?

Jordan Spieth has odds of +3300 to win the Masters 2025, as per FanDuel. Scottie Scheffler, the World No.1, has the best odds to win the tournament at +450, followed by Rory McIlroy at +650.

Spieth comes to the Masters Tournament after a T12 finish at the Valero Texas Open. The 31-year-old has had a decent start to the 2025 season. He has made six cuts in seven starts. He has had two top-10 finishes and three top-25 finishes. His best finishes include a T4 at the WM Phoenix Open and a T9 at the Cognizant Classic.

Further, Jordan Spieth has a splendid record at the Augusta National. In 11 starts so far, he has made nine cuts. He has one win, six top-5 finishes and eight top-25 finishes. He won the Masters in 2015 by four strokes over Phil Mickelson and Justin Rose.

Let's take a look at Jordan Spieth's performances at the Masters:

2014 : T2 (283, -5)

: T2 (283, -5) 2015 : 1 (270, -18)

: 1 (270, -18) 2016 : T2 (286, -2)

: T2 (286, -2) 2017 : T11 (287, -1)

: T11 (287, -1) 2018 : 3 (275, -13)

: 3 (275, -13) 2019 : T21 (283, -5)

: T21 (283, -5) 2020 : T46 (289, +1)

: T46 (289, +1) 2021 : T3 (281, -7)

: T3 (281, -7) 2022 : Missed cut (150, +6)

: Missed cut (150, +6) 2023 : T4 (281, -7)

: T4 (281, -7) 2024: Missed cut (153, +9)

