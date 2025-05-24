Jordan Spieth declares a memorable hole his ‘best’ of the Charles Schwab Challenge week: "Yet to do that any other hole"

Jordan Spieth might be struggling on the leaderboard at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, but he recently talked about the "best hole" he has played this week at Colonial Country Club. He shared the anecdote of his opening hole, where a young caddie accompanied him.

Ahead of his first round, Spieth played his first hole at Colonial with 14-year-old Zeke Newberry. Newberry is a brain tumor patient supported by the nonprofit Children's Flight of Hope, which funds medical travel for children facing serious illness.

In the press conference after the second round, Spieth was asked how his walk with Newberry came to be and why it was important for him. The 31-year-old said that the Spieth Family Foundation has long supported the nonprofit, which (via ASAP Sports):

"Well, our foundation supported an organization that he and his family have taken advantage of that has allowed him to take a lot of flights, expenses paid, this amazing organization, where these kids can go get treatment. He was flying from Naples to Florida I think 20 some odd times, and now I know it's less often, but for a while it was every two weeks, I think. That's how it came about."

Spieth explained that Newberry had his first treatment at age 3 and is now 14, calling pediatric cancer a "terrible thing". He said that he was glad to walk the first hole with him.

"So it was cool to spend some time with him and walk the first hole with him. It was the best hole I've played this week, to be honest. I made eagle with him on the bag. I have yet to do that any other hole," he added.

In the clip posted by the PGA Tour on X, Jordan Spieth and Zeke Newberry can be seen bonding over golf, Texas sports, and life challenges. Spieth also encouraged Zeke as he prepared to start high school. Zeke helped call shots and amusingly mistook the par-5 hole for a par-3. When Spieth scored an eagle on the hole, he joked that it was a "great par."

How did Jordan Spieth perform in the first two rounds at the Charles Schwab Challenge?

Jordan Spieth had an average start at the Colonial Country Club. He posted a score of 1-under 69 in the first round. He scored three birdies on the 6th, 9th and 15th holes against two bogeys on the 15th and 17th holes.

In the second round, he scored 1-over 71. He carded two birdies on the 10th and 17th holes and faltered with three bogeys on the 4th, 13th and 15th holes. After two rounds, he is at even par and barely made the cut. He is tied for 62nd.

Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid are tied at the top of the leaderboard with a score of 11-under par. Jordan Spieth will have to improve his score in the third round for a respectable finish. He'll tee off with Lucas Grover at 8:06 AM EDT in the third round at Charles Schwab Challenge on Saturday, May 24.

