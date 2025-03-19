Jordan Spieth drops major update on Valero Texas Open participation after The Players 2025 fail

Jordan Spieth had a forgettable 59th place finish at The Players Championship 2025 last weekend. The golfer failed has failed to make a mark after his return to playing field post injury. Following this, the ace golfer has now announced his commitment to the 2025 Valero Texas Open.

Spieth will tee it up at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) on April 3 for the Valero Texas Open. The Texas native and resident will tee up is also among the fan favorites for the contest. For the unversed, the 31-year-old golfer won the competition in 2021, which makes him eligible for the contest as a past champion. Apart from this, Spieth has also finished runner-up once in 2015 in his eight starts in the event. He finished T10 last year.

Spieth started off his 2025 season with a T69 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. However, he followed it up with a T4 at the WM Phoenix Open, his best finish so far this season. Coming off the back of a 59 at The Players, the three-time major champion will be eyeing a big comeback in his home soil.

It is pertinent to note that the San Antonio’s historical PGA Tour event a week before the Masters. Spieth will be joined by the likes of Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood and Patrick Cantlay, among others. The 2015 Masters champion, whose last PGA Tour win came at the RBC Heritage in 2022, will be among the longshot favorites to triumph in the contest.

Jordan Spieth’s 2025 season so far:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T69 - $34,500

WM Phoenix Open: T4 - $414,000

The Genesis Invitational: Missed Cut

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T9 - $259,900

The Players Championship: 59 - $56,750

2025 Valero Texas Open field update

Jordan Spieth will also compete against Ryder Cup Team USA skipper Keegan Bradley in the Valero Texas Open field. Apart from Bradley, his Vice Captains Kevin Kisner, Brandt Snedeker and Webb Simpson will also tee up at TPC San Antonio.

Notably, the event field will have seven players from the top 13 in the world rankings. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele have decided to sit the contest out making World No.4 Morikawa the top-rated golfer on the field. World No.5 Aberg and No.6 Matsuyama are some others to watch.

Past Valero Texas Open champions teeing up in April will include Corey Conners (2019, 2023), J.J. Spaun (2022), Charley Hoffman (2016), Jimmy Walker (2015), Martin Laird (2013) and Zach Johnson (2008, 2009). Current reigning champion Akshay Bhatia will return to defend his title. Sam Burns, Max Homa, and Rickie Fowler are some other decorated names competing in the PGA Tour tournament.

Interestingly, the 2025 edition of Valero Texas Open will also see 2018 US Open and FedExCup Champion Justin Rose return to the competition after almost two decades. He last contested the event in 2006, when he finished T2 behind champion Eric Axley. Notably, PGA Tour players can commit or withdraw from the competition until March 29 deadline.

