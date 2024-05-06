Jordan Spieth drops below world no. 20 for the first time since 2021 after disappointing performance at CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Jordan Spieth came into the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson as a fan favorite, as he was not only the top-ranked golfer in the field, but he was playing in his hometown (Dallas). However, the result was far from what both Spieth and the fans expected.

Spieth missed the cut at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which meant he dropped one place in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). Spieth is now ranked 21st and falls outside the Top 20 for the first time since 2021.

Jordan Spieth moved from 23rd to 14th after finishing runner-up at The Open Championship 2021. Spieth's highest world ranking was 8th after finishing second at the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson.

Jordan Spieth became the top-ranked golfer globally in 2015 and held that position for 26 weeks.

During his 11-season career in professional golf (2024 is 12th), Jordan Spieth has won 16 tournaments, 13 of them on the PGA Tour (three majors). He also won the Australian Open of the PGA Tour of Australia twice and the unofficial Hero World Challenge once.

A Closer Look at Jordan Spieth's Career

Jordan Spieth was a child prodigy in professional golf, as the major results of his career were achieved in his early 20s. In fact, Spieth is only 30 years old (May 2024).

His first PGA Tour victory came at the 2013 John Deere Classic, just a few months after turning pro. He was two weeks shy of his 20th birthday at the time. He finished that season with the Rookie of The Year award and ranked 22nd in the OWGR.

In 2014 he did not win at the highest level, but he did have several relevant performances, including finishing second at The Masters and in the Top 20 at the US Open. To crown the season, Spieth won the Australian Open.

The definitive explosion of his talent came in 2015 when he won back-to-back majors (The Masters and the US Open) and also finished in the Top 5 at The Open Championship (T4) and the PGA Championship (runner-up).

If that wasn't enough, Spieth came back to win the John Deere Classic and his first FedEx Cup title in 2015. He led the money list and was recognized as the PGA Tour Player of The Year, at only 22 years old.

The best stage of Jordan Spieth's career extended into 2017. In that period he won another five victories on the PGA Tour, including his third major (The Open Championship 2017). He also finished second again in The Masters.

Thereafter, Spieth has remained among the top players in world golf, although he has not again exhibited the same dominance as in the 2015-2017 period. Between 2018 and 2024, Spieth won the 2021 Valero Texas Open and the 2022 RBC Heritage.