Jordan Spieth dubs new PGAT CEO a ‘steal’ from NFL

Jordan Spieth opened up about the new CEO of the PGA Tour, Brian Rolapp. The Tour has officially announced its CEO, who will take up office later this summer.

Rolapp holds decades of experience in the sports field. He was the National Football League Executive Vice President. After spending 22 years in the NFL, the 53-year-old is gearing up for new responsibilities in golf.

In a pre-tournament press conference of the 2025 Travelers Championship, Jordan Spieth was asked if he had a chat with the new CEO and his thoughts about him. In response, the former Masters winner said, via ASAP Sports:

"I did yesterday, and I thought his comments to the players that were there, I really, really liked him. I think he seems like a steal from the most successful sports organization in the world and someone who is on the path to becoming potentially commissioner over there to coming over and taking the PGA TOUR forward."

Spieth further added:

"I think he resonated a lot with some of the players about challenging some of the networks on how they're showing the product. Then being open and willing to adapt and change while maintaining the integrity of the game. I think he said all the right things. From other players to other people that are sponsors that have reached out to me since have all been super excited about that hire and that we're very lucky to have him."

The PGA Tour has adopted a new strategy and policy in the last few years. They have signed a deal with SSG and formed PGA Tour Enterprises, while they have also been in talks with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) for a deal.

With a new CEO on the circuit, it will be interesting to see how things will evolve within the series. Meanwhile, this week, the players are gearing up for their next Signature Event, the Travelers Championship.

Jordan Spieth shares his excitement to play at Travelers Championship

The PGA Tour professionals will compete at the Travelers Championship starting on June 19. In a pre-tournament press conference, Jordan Spieth shared his excitement for the tournament and said, via ASAP Sports:

"First and foremost, every time I come here, I think about maybe the coolest moment I've had, like moment in golf, which is in 2017 in that playoff. So it's always fun to kind of relive that when I come here and get out on the course. "

As it's a Signature PGA Tour event, it features a limited player field. Last year, Spieth had a tough time at the tournament, and he played four rounds of 70, 68, 72, and 68 to settle in T63.

The 2025 edition will start on Thursday, June 19, at 8 a.m. ET. Jordan Spieth will tee off for the opening round in a group with Luke Clanton at 1:55 p.m. ET on the first tee hole of TPC River Highlands.

