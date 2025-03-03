Jordan Spieth expresses frustration after being denied exemption into the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational: "I'm bummed"

Jordan Spieth fell just short of getting into the Arnold Palmer Invitational this weekend. He played well at the Cognizant Classic, but he ultimately ended the weekend three strokes shy of qualifying for the Signature Event via the Aon Swing 5. That has him disappointed.

Per Ron Mintz, he said after falling short:

"I'm bummed not to be there next week. It's been a great, great place for me, and I really wish I was getting that start, but I needed to play better-injured golf last year, I guess."

Spieth and the weekend's darling, Jake Knapp, will also not be in the field for the Signature Event starting on March 6. Knapp shot a 59 in the opening round, but a stumble down the stretch in the final round prevented him from gaining entry.

Spieth added via the PGA Tour:

“I really do feel like I'm playing good golf at about 60% of the control tee to green that I'm capable of doing and still able to come to a very challenging golf course and hit nice shots and shoot under-par rounds."

The American said he was "one swing away" from having a chance to win the tournament, but a second-round nine iron will now haunt him after a triple bogey on the par-three 17th hole.

The Aon Next 10 for the Arnold Palmer Invitational features Nick Taylor, Maverick McNealy, Harris English, Joe Highsmith, J.J. Spaun, Brian Campbell, Michael Kim, Patrick Rodgers, Daniel Berger and Sam Stevens.

Even if less than 72 players make it in, the Aon Next 10 will not reach Spieth. Lucas Glover is number 11 on the Aon Next 10, and Andrew Novak is 12th. They'd be in line for a spot before anyone else.

Jordan Spieth reflects on positive outing despite missing Arnold Palmer invite

Despite not being quite good enough to make it into the Arnold Palmer field this weekend, Jordan Spieth's last outing was the latest in a string of improved performances. The golfer believes it's indicative of a comeback.

Jordan Spieth is trending in the right direction (Image via Imagn)

He said via the PGA Tour:

“Right now I'm on the right track back. I'm progressing, and I know that I'm on the right track. I'm not searching for answers. That's a big difference. That just means it'll come. But the problem is I've been so far off for so many years that if that's 10,000 reps, it might take 20,000 to be where I want to be."

He said of those 20,000 reps, he's "already 15,000 in" and believes he will continue to get better. Jordan Spieth also noted that he does not have as many limitations on his recovering wrist, and it helps that he can hold the club in the right place now.

