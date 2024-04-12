Jordan Spieth finished the first two rounds of the Masters Tournament without ever being able to find his best game. Spieth, who donned the green jacket in 2015, will have to wait another year to try to regain his title at Augusta National Golf Club.

Spieth finished on 9-under after 36 holes, meaning he missed the cut. Although the second round has not officially ended, the cut line is projected at 4 over.

Jordan Spieth was in trouble from the start, as he double-bogeyed the very first hole of the first round. Spieth could never find his stride on Thursday and managed only two birdies, with another three bogeys and a quadruple bogey on the 15th.

The second round was better for Jordan Spieth, but far from what he needed to reverse his score from the previous day. On Friday, Spieth made two birdies and four bogeys to set his overall score at 9 over.

Spieth came into the Masters after playing eight tournaments during the season, with six cuts made (one disqualification at The Genesis Invitational). He has finished in three Top 10s, with a third-place finish at The Sentry as his best result.

Other big names in the golf world who are missing the cut are Dustin Johnson (13 over) and Brian Harman (9 over). Viktor Hovland has a score of 6 over, but has yet to complete the second round.

A look at Jordan Spieth's performance at the Masters Tournament

Jordan Spieth is only 30 years old and has only 12 seasons of a professional career, but he has already had great results in golf. His time at Augusta National Golf Club has left numerous memorable performances, including a victory.

Spieth made his debut at The Masters in 2014 and stunned the world by finishing T2, three strokes behind Bubba Watson. A year later, he won the green jacket, while in 2016 he again finished second, this time three strokes behind Danny Willet.

In 2017 he finished outside the Top 10 for the first time (T11), while in 2018 he was again in contention for the title and placed third. Spieth has finished in two other Top 10s (2021 and 2023).

His 2015 victory is well remembered for the way he dominated the event. Spieth went on to control from wire to wire to win with a score of 18 under, four strokes ahead of Justin Rose and Phil Mickelson.

The cut suffered in 2024 is just the second for Jordan Spieth in 11 editions of the Masters. His first came in 2022.

Spieth is another player who is just one win away from a career Grand Slam, having won the Masters, the US Open and The Open Championship. The only thing missing from his trophy cabinet is the PGA Championship trophy, in which he finished second in 2015.