Jordan Spieth to fill Rory McIlroy's spot on the PGA Tour Policy Board: Report

Jordan Spieth is set to become the newest Player Director for the PGA Tour. The former Masters winner will step up after Rory McIlroy decided he couldn't balance the responsibilities and resigned from the position. Several others declined to take up the position, but Spieth has stepped up.

Per golf journalist Rex Hoggard, the golfer will finish out McIlroy's term. Since the latter stepped away prematurely, Spieth is only on the hook for the remainder of the Irishman's time. After that, which will last one year, it's up to Spieth.

Jay Monahan, PGA Tour commissioner, spoke on Spieth in a memo released to announce Spieth's transition:

“Jordan has extensive experience with the Tour’s governance process, having served two years on the Player Advisory Council (2017-18) including PAC chairman in 2018 and three years (2019-21) as a player director."

Monahan also said that he understood the decision from Rory McIlroy. He lauded the "extraordinary time and effort" that the golfer invested in the league during the "unprecedented, transformational period" for the sport. He added that the tour certainly understands and respects Mcllroy's decision to focus on his family and the actual sport.

Jordan Spieth is officially confirmed to be joining the PGA Tour policy board, taking Rory McIlroy's place in the process. A few days ago, the Ryder Cup winner announced that he couldn't do it anymore.

McIlroy recently opened up about his decision to walk away via Golf Digest:

“I’m thinking as we go into the next year, as I try to get ramped up for Augusta and all those tournaments, I just can’t see me putting the time the energy into it. If I feel like I’m not prepared going into those meetings then it is better off if someone else takes my place, who is able to put the time and energy into it."

He added that he was simply too busy to keep this up:

“There’s only so many hours in the day and so many days in the week and I’ve got a lot going on in my life right now. Between trying to be a world-class golfer and a good husband and a good father. I’ve got a growing investment that’s taking up more of my time."

Jon Rahm was among those who declined to take up the role, saying via Daily Mail:

"I've been asked a couple times if I have any interest (in joining the policy board), and I'm not going to spend six, seven hours in meetings. I'm not here for that. I think it could hinder a little bit and there's a reason probably why I can't recall any great player being a full-time board member and winning majors at the same time, at least in recent history."

Rahm, like McIlroy, doesn't seem to have the time to commit to such a role with the Tour. He will save that for Spieth, Tiger Woods, Adam Scott and others who are currently serving as Player Directors on the policy board.