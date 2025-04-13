Jordan Spieth gets "brutally honest" about an obstacle at Augusta he "can't talk about"

Jordan Spieth competed in the 2025 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. Even though he did not contend for the win, Spieth showcased some incredible golfing prowess throughout the week. However, the former Masters champion recently got brutally honest about an obstacle at Augusta National that he said he couldn't talk about.

In the post-round press conference after round three, Spieth talked about the obstacle he faced at Augusta National this week.

"To be brutally honest with you, it was primarily mud balls. And it's just so frustrating because you can't talk about them here. You're not supposed to talk about it. I mean, mudball can affect this tournament significantly," Spieth said via The Guardian.

However, he immediately said they have done a better job and it was less than normal this week.

"And you know they have done a better job. There's like, less than normal, but, you know, I mean, I still had them today on those holes too. I had them yesterday on those holes."

"I was actually really surprised, like on Tuesday. But I'm expecting it a lot out here. Look, it's mowed into the grain. The ball's digging in on every shot, every person's having to deal with it. But the fact that you're not supposed to talk about it is a bit frustrating, because it is a difference maker, it can be a difference maker in scores on some holes," Spieth shared.

Augusta National Golf Club is one of the most exclusive golf clubs in the world and has plenty of rules and regulations in place for everyone visiting the course, including players. So, one rule might be not to talk about the mud balls, as per Jordan Spieth's comments.

A look at Jordan Spieth's performance at the 2025 Masters

Jordan Spieth at the 2025 The Masters - Round Three - Source: Getty

Jordan Spieth had a decent outing at the Augusta National Golf Club as he finished -3 for the event and placed T14. Spieth started his first round with a 73 and remained one over for the day.

He maintained the same score on day two as he carded another 73 to make it to the weekend on the cut line. The 2015 Masters champion showcased glimpses of his skills in the third round as he carded a blemish-free 69 with three birdies to go -1 for the event. He continued this momentum on the final day to remain -2 for the day and finished his 2025 Masters campaign with a score of -3.

Spieth is coming back from an injury, as he had his wrist surgery done in the fall, after which he struggled a bit and had to go back to basics. Spieth showcased glimpses of his golfing prowess this week and is steadily getting back in his zone while looking all set for the season ahead.

