Jordan Spieth gets ruthlessly bashed for “laughable” performance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson by analyst

Jordan Spieth came under criticism from Fore Play Podcast analyst Samuel Riggs following his fourth-place finish at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
Spieth carded rounds of 69, 67, 67, and 62 to finish at 19-under-par (265 strokes) in Dallas. Despite the top-5 result, he finished 12 shots behind the winner Scottie Scheffler, who posted a 31-under-par total.
Speaking on the podcast, Riggs commented on the wide gap between the two players, saying (49:50 onwards):
"He had a great week. It's like everybody's like, Spieth's on, he's looking good, he's fucking catching fire, his game's turning the corner. He's got a little fourth-place finish, and Dallas, this Dallas guy, let's go, he lost by 12, fucking 12. Like, you can't, that's not even close. That is, that is, you're on a different planet. That's a different stratosphere. That's like us trying to play against a fucking tour player, you know. That's just 12 shots. It's laughable."
Jordan Spieth has not won on the PGA Tour since the 2022 RBC Heritage. So far in 2025, he has made 10 starts, recorded three top-10 finishes, and made the cut in nine events.
Following his solo fourth finish at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Spieth is set to play the Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club from May 8 to 11.
When will Jordan Spieth tee off at the Truist Championship Round 1?
Jordan Spieth will begin his first round at the Truist Championship at 12:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 8. He will tee off from the 1st hole alongside Min Woo Lee and Maverick McNealy.
Here are the complete Round 1 tee times (ET):
1st tee:
- 11:09 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens
- 11:20 a.m. – Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Tom Hoge
- 11:31 a.m. – Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young, Max Greyserman
- 11:42 a.m. – Sam Burns, Byeong Hun An, Eric Cole
- 11:53 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Cam Davis, Stephan Jaeger
- 12:04 p.m. – Andrew Novak, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland
- 12:15 p.m. – Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy, Jordan Spieth
- 12:26 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12:37 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa
- 12:48 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau, Max Homa
- 12:59 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, Si Woo Kim
- 1:10 p.m. – Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Gerard
10th tee:
- 11:09 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Harris English, Rasmus Højgaard
- 11:20 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Davis Thompson, Denny McCarthy
- 11:31 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin
- 11:42 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, Alex Noren
- 11:53 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Aaron Rai, Will Zalatoris
- 12:04 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen, J.J. Spaun
- 12:15 p.m. – Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 12:26 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose
- 12:37 p.m. – Russell Henley, Ludvig Åberg, Sepp Straka
- 12:48 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Akshay Bhatia
- 12:59 p.m. – Thomas Detry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 1:10 p.m. – Garrick Higgo, Daniel Berger, Jacob Bridgeman