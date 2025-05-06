Jordan Spieth gets ruthlessly bashed for “laughable” performance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson by analyst

Jordan Spieth came under criticism from Fore Play Podcast analyst Samuel Riggs following his fourth-place finish at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Ad

Spieth carded rounds of 69, 67, 67, and 62 to finish at 19-under-par (265 strokes) in Dallas. Despite the top-5 result, he finished 12 shots behind the winner Scottie Scheffler, who posted a 31-under-par total.

Speaking on the podcast, Riggs commented on the wide gap between the two players, saying (49:50 onwards):

"He had a great week. It's like everybody's like, Spieth's on, he's looking good, he's fucking catching fire, his game's turning the corner. He's got a little fourth-place finish, and Dallas, this Dallas guy, let's go, he lost by 12, fucking 12. Like, you can't, that's not even close. That is, that is, you're on a different planet. That's a different stratosphere. That's like us trying to play against a fucking tour player, you know. That's just 12 shots. It's laughable."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Jordan Spieth has not won on the PGA Tour since the 2022 RBC Heritage. So far in 2025, he has made 10 starts, recorded three top-10 finishes, and made the cut in nine events.

Following his solo fourth finish at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Spieth is set to play the Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club from May 8 to 11.

When will Jordan Spieth tee off at the Truist Championship Round 1?

Jordan Spieth will begin his first round at the Truist Championship at 12:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 8. He will tee off from the 1st hole alongside Min Woo Lee and Maverick McNealy.

Ad

Here are the complete Round 1 tee times (ET):

1st tee:

11:09 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens

– Ben Griffin, Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens 11:20 a.m. – Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Tom Hoge

– Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Tom Hoge 11:31 a.m. – Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young, Max Greyserman

– Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young, Max Greyserman 11:42 a.m. – Sam Burns, Byeong Hun An, Eric Cole

– Sam Burns, Byeong Hun An, Eric Cole 11:53 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Cam Davis, Stephan Jaeger

– J.T. Poston, Cam Davis, Stephan Jaeger 12:04 p.m. – Andrew Novak, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland

– Andrew Novak, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland 12:15 p.m. – Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy, Jordan Spieth

– Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy, Jordan Spieth 12:26 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood

– Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood 12:37 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa

– Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa 12:48 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau, Max Homa

– Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau, Max Homa 12:59 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, Si Woo Kim

– Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, Si Woo Kim 1:10 p.m. – Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Gerard

Ad

10th tee:

11:09 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Harris English, Rasmus Højgaard

– Joe Highsmith, Harris English, Rasmus Højgaard 11:20 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Davis Thompson, Denny McCarthy

– Robert MacIntyre, Davis Thompson, Denny McCarthy 11:31 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin

– Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin 11:42 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, Alex Noren

– Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, Alex Noren 11:53 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Aaron Rai, Will Zalatoris

– Austin Eckroat, Aaron Rai, Will Zalatoris 12:04 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen, J.J. Spaun

– Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen, J.J. Spaun 12:15 p.m. – Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen

– Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen 12:26 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose

– Keegan Bradley, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose 12:37 p.m. – Russell Henley, Ludvig Åberg, Sepp Straka

– Russell Henley, Ludvig Åberg, Sepp Straka 12:48 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Akshay Bhatia

– Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Akshay Bhatia 12:59 p.m. – Thomas Detry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

– Thomas Detry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 1:10 p.m. – Garrick Higgo, Daniel Berger, Jacob Bridgeman

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More