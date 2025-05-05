Jordan Spieth hails 'entertaining' 4x PGA Tour champ as one of his favorite pairings: "Would sign up to be paired with him"

During the CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Jordan Spieth played with Si Woo Kim for all four rounds. The first two rounds have set pairings, but when the cutline is made, the pairs are redone with the remaining golfers.

Ad

It is rare for someone to play with another golfer through all four rounds, but Spieth and Kim did. This isn't the first time they've played together, and if Spieth has his way, it won't be the last.

Spieth would love to play with the four-time PGA Tour winner again someday and would go to great lengths to do it. He said after the final round and Scottie Scheffler's victory via ASAP Sports:

Ad

Trending

"I would sign up to be paired with him, maybe one of my favorite pairings on Tour. Just really entertaining. He and Manny are so entertaining. He's fast. He roots for you. It's an easy pairing. Yeah, we were obviously celebrating, we both wanted it after No. 9 yesterday."

"I mean, he's just a tremendous talent, so you're watching shots that I like to play around the greens, but not many people like to play them. Si Woo is like hold my beer and watch this pretty much. He'll one-up you on shots that you think you're good at. It's very fun," Jordan Spieth added.

Ad

Jordan Spieth finished fourth after shooting -19 on the weekend. Kim was tied for 15th at 15 under. 10 other players had the same score as he did.

Jordan Spieth reflects on stellar run

This year, Jordan Spieth has been in good, consistent form. That culminated in a bogey-free 62 during the final round on Sunday, his best round since 2021. He said his goal is to be that consistent, but he's not necessarily changing anything to accomplish that.

Ad

The golfer added that his mechanics are getting stronger as the season progresses. He's doing a little more with a fully healthy wrist this year than he'd been able to earlier, which also plays a big part (via ASAP Sports):

"I feel really good about what we're working on... I started to get some nerves going on the back nine. I didn't drive it great when I was driving it really well, so I need to figure out why that was."

Spieth said the "little nuances" are important to master, being in contention for a win, or as he put it, contention for second behind Scottie Scheffler. He believes the more he does that, the better he'll be in those situations. He showed that with a -13 run across Saturday and Sunday in the last two rounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More