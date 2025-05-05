Jordan Spieth hails 'entertaining' 4x PGA Tour champ as one of his favorite pairings: "Would sign up to be paired with him"

During the CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Jordan Spieth played with Si Woo Kim for all four rounds. The first two rounds have set pairings, but when the cutline is made, the pairs are redone with the remaining golfers.
It is rare for someone to play with another golfer through all four rounds, but Spieth and Kim did. This isn't the first time they've played together, and if Spieth has his way, it won't be the last.
Spieth would love to play with the four-time PGA Tour winner again someday and would go to great lengths to do it. He said after the final round and Scottie Scheffler's victory via ASAP Sports:
"I would sign up to be paired with him, maybe one of my favorite pairings on Tour. Just really entertaining. He and Manny are so entertaining. He's fast. He roots for you. It's an easy pairing. Yeah, we were obviously celebrating, we both wanted it after No. 9 yesterday."
"I mean, he's just a tremendous talent, so you're watching shots that I like to play around the greens, but not many people like to play them. Si Woo is like hold my beer and watch this pretty much. He'll one-up you on shots that you think you're good at. It's very fun," Jordan Spieth added.
Jordan Spieth finished fourth after shooting -19 on the weekend. Kim was tied for 15th at 15 under. 10 other players had the same score as he did.
Jordan Spieth reflects on stellar run
This year, Jordan Spieth has been in good, consistent form. That culminated in a bogey-free 62 during the final round on Sunday, his best round since 2021. He said his goal is to be that consistent, but he's not necessarily changing anything to accomplish that.
The golfer added that his mechanics are getting stronger as the season progresses. He's doing a little more with a fully healthy wrist this year than he'd been able to earlier, which also plays a big part (via ASAP Sports):
"I feel really good about what we're working on... I started to get some nerves going on the back nine. I didn't drive it great when I was driving it really well, so I need to figure out why that was."
Spieth said the "little nuances" are important to master, being in contention for a win, or as he put it, contention for second behind Scottie Scheffler. He believes the more he does that, the better he'll be in those situations. He showed that with a -13 run across Saturday and Sunday in the last two rounds.