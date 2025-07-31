In what was a humorous take, Jordan Spieth revealed his Oscar award chances following his Hollywood debut. Spieth was featured in the Happy Gilmore 2 film along with other golfers like Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley, and Collin Morikawa.Later, Spieth joined SiriusXM radio and shared his experience. The video of the interview was posted on X, and in the clip, he said:“I had no idea what my part was going to be until I got there. It was awesome experience and it was back in October. Made a trip in the city… filmed for a day and a half…there's a chance that I might end up at the Oscars for a potential academy award or you know supporting actor.”Spieth will next play at the Wyndham Championship, which is the PGA Tour's next stop and the tournament will begin on Thursday. It will be a four-day event, ending on Sunday. Before this, the golfer's last event was the Open Championship, where he landed at T40.How did Jordan Spieth perform in the 2025 season? Jordan Spieth has had four top-10 finishes so far in the 2025 season, including a T4 at the WM Phoenix Open, a T9 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, a T7 at the Memorial Tournament, and a T4 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson with 16 under, 14 under, 1 under, and 19 under, respectively. Here's a list of Spieth’s 2025 PGA Tour performances:2025 PGA Tour tournaments AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links: T69, 70-72-79-67, even-par 288WM Phoenix Open at the TPC Scottsdale: T4, 68-65-67-68, 16 under 268The Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines: Missed cut, 76-74, 6 over 150Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at the PGA National Resort and Spa: T9, 65-70-67-68, 14 under 270THE PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass: 59th place finish, 70-71-73-78, 4 over 292Valspar Championship at the Innisbrook Resort: T28, 74-69-67-72, 2 under 282Valero Texas Open at the TPC San Antonio: T12, 67-73-73-72, 3 under 285Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: T14, 73-73-69-70, 3 under 285RBC Heritage at the Harbour Town Golf Links: T18, 67-70-69-69, 9 under 275THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at the TPC Craig Ranch: 4th place finish, 69-67-67-62, 19 under 265Truist Championship at the Philly Cricket Club: T34, 70-68-68-70, 4 under 276PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: Missed cut, 76-68, 2 over 144Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club: T36, 69-71-67-71, 2 under 278The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday at the Muirfield Village Golf Club: T7, 72-69-72-74, 1 under 287The U.S. Open at the Oakmont Country Club: T23, 70-75-71-72, 8 over 288Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands: WithdrewThe Open: T40, 73-69-72-68, 2 under 282