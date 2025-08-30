Jordan Spieth joins $300M-worth NBA icon to promote college football betting

Jordan Spieth has joined Kevin Durant, worth $300 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), to promote college football betting. Spieth is not playing in any PGA Tour tournament, as the Tour has entered into its off-season phase after the Tour Championship.Giving a shoutout to college football, Spieth reshared Durant's post on X. The post was about KD’s pick at the Texas vs. Ohio State game on August 30. Spieth shared this and wrote:“It’s CFB season”Spieth’s first PGA Tour event of the season was the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished in T69. He last played at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and finished in T38 with a total score of 3-under. Apart from this, he had four top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour, including a T4 at the WM Phoenix Open, a T4 at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson, and more.Jordan Spieth gives a heads-up to National Junior Tour Jordan Spieth shared a post on his Instagram handle three weeks ago, for the UA Junior Tour, an exciting place for budding and next-generation golfers to learn the sport. Golfers between six and 18 years old could join to accelerate their game and grow in the sport.Spieth wrote:“The UA Junior Tour is an exciting place for the next generation of golfers. Open to boys and girls ages 6–18, of all skill levels. It’s competitive, fun, and built to help players grow their game, and I’m thrilled to get behind it.&quot;Spring and Fall seasons lead to National Championships at PGA National Resort and Spa. Also Hosting 2 other Invite Only Championships (UA Worlds - Reunion Resort) (New Years Championship at Innisbrook Resort)…. And in 2026, we’re proud to announce the launching of The UA JR TOUR - JORDAN SPIETH INVITATIONAL.”This wasn't the first time Spieth posted about Junior Golf. He announced the news of joining the National Junior Tour 12 weeks ago. He wrote on Instagram:“Junior golf shaped me, not just as a player but as a person. It taught me how to compete, how to handle adversity, and how far hard work can take you. It’s where I first fell in love with the game and that’s why I’m proud to team up with @thetourua to help open more doors for the next generation. Let’s get to work!”Jordan Spieth won the US Junior Amateur twice in 2009 and 2011. In his professional career, Spieth won three majors, and those were the 2015 Masters Tournament, the 2015 US Open, and the 2017 Open Championship. At the PGA Tour, he won 13 times, and his last victory was at the 2022 RBC Heritage.