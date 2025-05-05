Jordan Spieth jumps back in top-50 world rankings after a break

With his marvelous performance at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Jordan Spieth jumped back into the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). He was ranked 58th prior to the start of the PGA Tour event, finished fourth in the event, and it helped him to make a jump in the rankings.
Jordan Spieth is ranked 46th in the OWGR after the tournament. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler is leading the ranking, followed by 2025 Masters winner Rory McIlroy. Scheffler was impressive last week on the PGA Tour and won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025.
Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth started his campaign with a solid round of 69 and then played the next round of 67. He carded 67 again in the third round of the PGA Tour event, followed by the finale of 62, and settled with a total of 19-under. It was one of his best finishes of the season.
The American golfer started the season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished in T69 place. He then settled in the T4 position at the WM Phoenix Open, but then missed the cut at The Genesis Invitational.
He was impressive at the Cognizant Classic and finished in T9 place. At the Players Championship, he settled in 59th place and then T28 at the Valspar Championship. Spieth then played at the Valero Texas Open and settled in a T12 position, and then T14 at the Masters. He settled in T18 at the RBC Heritage, followed by a solo fourth at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
How much did Jordan Spieth earn at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson?
The tournament has a purse of $9 million, from which the winner has earned a fair share of $1.78 million. Jordan Spieth has earned $485,100 in prize money.
