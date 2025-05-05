Jordan Spieth jumps back in top-50 world rankings after a break

With his marvelous performance at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Jordan Spieth jumped back into the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). He was ranked 58th prior to the start of the PGA Tour event, finished fourth in the event, and it helped him to make a jump in the rankings.

Jordan Spieth is ranked 46th in the OWGR after the tournament. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler is leading the ranking, followed by 2025 Masters winner Rory McIlroy. Scheffler was impressive last week on the PGA Tour and won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025.

Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth started his campaign with a solid round of 69 and then played the next round of 67. He carded 67 again in the third round of the PGA Tour event, followed by the finale of 62, and settled with a total of 19-under. It was one of his best finishes of the season.

The American golfer started the season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished in T69 place. He then settled in the T4 position at the WM Phoenix Open, but then missed the cut at The Genesis Invitational.

He was impressive at the Cognizant Classic and finished in T9 place. At the Players Championship, he settled in 59th place and then T28 at the Valspar Championship. Spieth then played at the Valero Texas Open and settled in a T12 position, and then T14 at the Masters. He settled in T18 at the RBC Heritage, followed by a solo fourth at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

How much did Jordan Spieth earn at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

The tournament has a purse of $9 million, from which the winner has earned a fair share of $1.78 million. Jordan Spieth has earned $485,100 in prize money.

Here is the prize money of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 (only top 40):

1 Scottie Scheffler: $1,782,000

2 Erik van Rooyen: $1,079,100

3 Sam Stevens: $683,100

4 Jordan Spieth: $485,100

T5 Will Gordon: $305,972

T5 Mark Hubbard: $305,972

T5 Sam Burns: $305,972

T5 Takumi Kanaya: $305,972

T5 Eric Cole: $305,972

T5 Kurt Kitayama: $305,972

T5 Adam Schenk: $305,972

T5 Ricky Castillo: $305,972

T13 Antoine Rozner: $200,475

T13 Jhonattan Vegas: $200,475

T15 Matt McCarty: $141,295

T15 Chris Gotterup : $141,295

T15 Max McGreevy: $141,295

T15 Si Woo Kim: $141,295

T15 Chandler Phillips: $141,295

T15 Patrick Rodgers: $141,295

T15 Vince Whaley: $141,295

T15 Kevin Roy: $141,295

T15 Cameron Champ: $141,295

T15 Andrew Putnam: $141,295

T25 Ross Steelman: $79,448

T25 Pierceson Coody : $79,448

T25 Danny Walker: $79,448

T25 Nico Echavarria: $79,448

T29 Kevin Yu: $66,330

T29 Taylor Dickson: $66,330

T29 Thorbjorn Olesen: $66,330

T29 Trey Mullinax: $66,330

T33 Doug Ghim: $52,800

T33 Harry Hall: $52,800

T33 Niklas Norgaard: $52,800

T33 Michael Thorbjornsen: $52,800

T33 Ben Martin: $52,800

T33 Sungjae Im: $52,800

T39 Jake Knapp: $40,095

T39 Rikuya Hoshino: $40,095

T39 Alex Smalley: $40,095

T39 Joseph Bramlett: $40,095

T39 Sami Valimaki: $40,095

T39 Nate Lashley: $40,095

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More