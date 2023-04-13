Create

Jordan Spieth looking to defend the RBC Heritage title amidst the mental fatigue due to a busy PGA Tour schedule 

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Apr 13, 2023 08:47 GMT
Jordan Spieth is the defending champion at RBC Heritage

Since the introduction of designated events by the PGA Tour this year, all the top players are required to participate in every elevated event and can skip just one of the 17 designated events.

The scheduling of the PGA Tour is such that players are on the golf course every week or two with little to no break in between.

After finishing T4 at The Masters last week, Jordan Spieth is at Harbour Town Golf Links this week looking to defend the RBC Heritage, the last event he won. He hasn't skipped any designated events yet, which means he has consistently been on Tour.

In addition to competing against the best golfers, Spieth will have to face another challenge when he tees off on Thursday, April 13. He recently reflected on the issue of playing too much golf, which was causing 'mental fatigue' and that he would need to look after his schedule moving forward.

"I think I played way too much golf into this," said Spieth during the final round interview of the 2023 Masters. "I came in mentally fatigued and then you overworked this week every year and um, I played way too much golf in the last, I mean this is eight out of ten weeks, so I need to change my schedule up going forward to be a little sharper this week. I think that has a lot to do with it."
It's not just Spieth who has been affected by the busy PGA Tour schedule. A number of golfers have been affected by the injuries. Golf injury tracking handle, GOLF INJURY REPORT, tweeted a list of injured players who are either out or doubtful for this week's RBC Heritage.

  • Jordan Spieth - Mental Health
  • Matt Fitzpatrick - Bulging Disc
  • Sungjae Im - Back
  • Tyrrell Hatton - Hand
  • Maverick McNealy - Clavicle
  • Lanto Griffin - Back/Ribs
  • Mark Hubbard - Toe
  • Patrick Rodgers - Undisclosed
  • Matt NeSmith - Back
  • C.T. Pan - Wrist
  • Callum Tarren - Undisclosed
  • James Hahn - Neck
  • Chez Reavie - Undisclosed
  • Andrew Landry - Shoulder
  • Davis Love III - Wrist
  • Adam Schenk - Wrist
  • Chad Ramey - Back
  • Davis Thompson - Undisclosed
  • Brian Gay - Undisclosed
  • Jim Herman - Undisclosed
  • Greyson Sigg - Undisclosed
  • Stephan Jaeger - Undisclosed
  • J.B Holmes - Back
  • Zac Blair - Undisclosed
  • Byeong Hun An - Wrist
List of PGA Tour designated events

Here's the list of PGA Tour elevated designated events:

Date Tournaments

Jan. 5-8: Sentry Tournament of Champions

Feb. 9-12: Waste Management Phoenix Open

Feb. 16-19: The Genesis Invitational

March 2-5: Arnold Palmer Invitational

March 9-12: The Players Championship

March 23-26: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

April 6-9: Masters Tournament

April 13-16: RBC Heritage

May 4-7: Wells Fargo Championship

May 19-22: PGA Championship

June 1-4: the Memorial Tournament

June 15-18: U.S. Open

June 22-25: Travelers Championship

July 20-23: The Open Championship

Aug. 10-13: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Aug. 17-20: BMW Championship

Aug. 24-27: Tour Championship

While seven of the events have already ended, there are still more than half of them left. It will be interesting to see how 'smartly' players plan their schedule moving forward.

