Jordan Spieth moves to T7 after two consecutive birdies at the Valero Texas Open

Jordan Spieth is currently competing in the 2025 Valero Texas Open at the TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course. He is currently competing in his second round and has made a decent start to the event. Spieth made back-to-back birdies on holes 14th and 15th.

The PGA Tour shared the video of Spieth's approach and putt of both birdies on X and revealed,

"Back-to-back birdies to move to T3 👀 Watch every shot from @JordanSpieth's Marquee Group on @PGATOURLIVE. 📺"

After these two birdies, Spieth was placed in the T3 spot. However, unfortunately, he fumbled on hole number one and carded a double bogey to move down to seventh spot and still has around six holes remaining.

Spieth has had a struggling start to the 2025 PGA Tour season, as he is coming to pro golf after undergoing wrist surgery. However, he has shown glimpses of his prowess this week and is peaking just at the right time, as the 2025 Masters is all set to begin next week.

Valero Texas Open 2025 leaderbord explored

Here is the current leaderboard for the Valero Texas Open 2025. (Top 50)

1. Keith Mitchell -8

T2. Sam Ryder -6

T2. Matt Wallace -6

T2. Andrew Novak -6

T2. Ben James (a) -6

T2. Brian Harman -6

T7. Jordan Spieth -5

T7. Maverick McNealy -5

T9. Daniel Berger -4

T9. Henrik Norlander -4

T9. Carson Young -4

T9. Emiliano Grillo -4

T9. Harry Hall -4

T9. Francesco Molinari -4

T9. Tom Hoge -4

T9. Alejandro Tosti -4

T9. Tommy Fleetwood -4

T9. Aldrich Potgieter -4

T9. Steven Fisk -4

T20. Chandler Phillips -3

T20. Ben Griffin -3

T20. Peter Malnati -3

T20. Joel Dahmen -3

T20. Kevin Roy -3

T20. Thorbjørn Olesen -3

T20. Chan Kim -3

T20. Sam Burns -3

T20. Tony Finau -3

T20. Matteo Manassero -3

T30. Ben Martin -2

T30. Rico Hoey -2

T30. Mac Meissner -2

T30. Doug Ghim -2

T30. Charley Hoffman -2

T30. Corey Conners -2

T30. Gary Woodland -2

T30. Brice Garnett -2

T30. Rafael Campos -2

T30. Erik van Rooyen -2

T30. Mason Andersen -2

T30. Jesper Svensson -2

T30. William Mouw -2

T30. Ryo Hisatsune -2

T30. Bud Cauley -2

T30. Ben Silverman -2

T30. Patton Kizzire -2

T30. Camilo Villegas -2

T30. Alex Smalley -2

T30. Taylor Dickson -2

T30. Hayden Buckley -2

T30. Isaiah Salinda -2

T52. Patrick Fishburn -1

T52. Matt Kuchar -1

T52. Keegan Bradley -1

T52. Ludvig Åberg -1

T52. Victor Perez -1

T52. Sami Valimaki -1

T52. Ricky Castillo -1

T52. Thriston Lawrence -1

T52. Beau Hossler -1

T52. Lanto Griffin -1

T52. Si Woo Kim -1

T52. Cameron Young -1

T52. Patrick Cantlay -1

T52. Adam Svensson -1

T52. Denny McCarthy -1

T52. Zach Johnson -1

T52. John Pak -1

T52. Rikuya Hoshino -1

T52. Noah Goodwin -1

T52. Quade Cummins -1

