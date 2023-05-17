Jordan Spieth practices at Oak Hill amid injury concerns ahead of PGA Championship

Jordan Spieth opted to sit out of the AT&T Byron Nelson at his hometown Dallas, Texas last week due to a wrist injury. His absence at the event sparked uncertainty over his participation at the 2023 PGA Championship just a week away.

However, fans can take a sigh of relief as Spieth was seen practicing at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York on Tuesday, May 16. He practiced his shots for over an hour and then played nine holes with Jon Rahm.

Spieth, 29, was seen with black Kinesio tape from his elbow to wrist and also a layering of white tape on his injured wrist, suggesting that he is still struggling with the injury to some extent.

Jordan Spieth's Quest for the Career Grand Slam at PGA Championship

Jordan Spieth during the 2015 PGA Championship

Having won the Masters, the US Open, and the Open Championship in the past, the PGA Championship remains the only major that Jordan Spieth is yet to triumph. The three times major champion is on a quest to complete his career grand slam at Oak Hill, a feat that has been achieved by only five players in the past.

Despite not registering a win at the PGA Championship yet, Spieth has a good record at the major. He finished in the top three in 2015 and 2019.

Jordan Spieth's 17-under at the 2015 PGA Championship is the fourth lowest aggregate at the championship, resulting in a runner-up finish to Jason Day's 20-under that year, the lowest score to par in the tournament's history.

The 13 times winner on PGA Tour has been winless since 2022 RBC Heritage. This year, Spieth finished as runner-up at Harbour Town. He has 7 top 25 finishes in the 13 starts including 5 top finishes this season so far. He failed to make a cut at Wells Fargo Championship, the last event he participated in.

As per oddsmakers, Jordan Spieth is 28-1 to lift the Wanamaker trophy on Sunday, May 21. It will be interesting to see how he approaches the 2023 PGA Championship.

Schedule details for the 2023 PGA Championship

The 105th PGA Championship will take place from Thursday, May 18 to Sunday, May 21 at Oak Hill. This will be fourth time the tournament will be played at Oak Hill and the first time since 2013.

Justin Thomas is the defending champion at the PGA Championship. Last year he beat Will Zalatoris in a playoff after trailing by seven shots ahead of the final round at Southern Hills in Tulsa.

Will Zalatoris is not competing at this year's PGA Championship due to back surgery which ruled him out for the whole season. Four-time champion Tiger Woods is also out of the championship after undergoing surgery last month. He was last seen at the Augusta National.

Masters Champion and World No. 1 Jon Rahm will be the favorite at Oak Hill given the red-hot form he is in at the moment.

The 2023 PGA Championship will be telecast on ESPN for the first two days. On weekends, ESPN will broadcast the morning session before the event moves to CBS for the remaining day. Fans can also stream the tournament on ESPN+ for early morning action, featured groups, and holes 14, 15, and 18.

