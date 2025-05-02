Jordan Spieth pulls off another great escape at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Jordan Spieth added another chapter in pulling off a dramatic recovery in the first round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The tournament is being held at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, from Thursday, May 1, to Sunday, May 4.

Spieth made an impressive escape on the 420-yard par-4 third hole at TPC Craig Ranch. He drove the ball 285 yards off the tee and found himself in trouble as his ball landed in the left native area, 99 yards to the hole. He made a splendid 108-yard recovery shot back to the left fairway, leaving him 50 feet to the hole.

On the third shot, his 42-foot, five-inch pitch shot landed the ball safely on the left side of the green, just seven feet, six inches from the cup. He easily sank the par putt, making a brilliant save. PGA Tour shared the clip of Spieth's save and wrote:

"Master of escape shots (clapping emoji) @JordanSpieth gets out of trouble to make par @CJByronNelson"

Jordan Spieth is known for his recovery shots. In 2017, he saved a bogey from deep rough at the 2017 Open Championship before winning the tournament. In the 2017 Travellers Championship, he holed a bunker shot to win a playoff. In the 2022 RBC Heritage, he hit a playoff bunker shot to clinch the title.

In the first round of the ongoing 2025 CJ CUP Byron Nelson, he had an underwhelming round. He posted a score of 2-under 69 with four birdies against two bogeys. After the first round, he is tied for 80th and would have to improve his score in the second round to make the cut.

Only the top 65 players and ties will make it to the weekend at TPC Craig Ranch. The tournament has a prize money of $9.9 million, and the winner will take home $1.78 million.

A look at Jordan Spieth's performance in 2025

Jordan Spieth has had a decent start to the 2025 season. He has played nine tournaments and made the cut in eight of them with two top-10 and five top-25 finishes. He is currently positioned 50th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Spieth's best performances include a T4 finish at the WM Phoenix Open and a T9 at the Cognizant Classic. His other notable performances include a T12 at the Valero Texas Open and a T14 at the Masters tournament.

Let's take a look at Jordan Spieth's performances in the 2025 PGA Tour Tournaments:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T69 (288, E)

: T69 (288, E) WM Phoenix Open : T4 (268, -16)

: T4 (268, -16) The Genesis Invitational : Missed Cut (150, +6)

: Missed Cut (150, +6) Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches : T9 (270, -14)

: T9 (270, -14) THE PLAYERS Championship : 59 (292, +4)

: 59 (292, +4) Valspar Championship : T28 (282, -2)

: T28 (282, -2) Valero Texas Open : T12 (285, -3)

: T12 (285, -3) Masters Tournament : T14 (285, -3)

: T14 (285, -3) RBC Heritage: T18 (275, -9)

