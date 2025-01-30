Jordan Spieth receives "tremendous honor" at 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Jordan Spieth was presented with The Legacy Award by Golf Digest and the Monterey Peninsula Foundation. This is the first presentation of the award, which will be given annually as part of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am activities.

The Legacy Award is now the highest honor bestowed by the popular golf magazine. It is designed to recognize golfers who give back through charitable endeavors. The edition received by Jordan Spieth is the one corresponding to the year 2024.

Upon receiving the award, Jordan Spieth said (via Golf Digest):

"It’s a tremendous honor, being the first one, but I feel like this one really belongs to Annie [his wife] and Laura [Moses, the representative for the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation], who are doing all of the groundwork and making things happen. I want this to be for them...Annie runs the show … Annie and Laura, and I’m just the pretty face."

Prior to accepting the award, Spieth participated in a question-and-answer (Q&A) session moderated by legendary golf commentator Jim Nantz. Spieth talked about how much it means to him to be back in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

"This is a place that I will always come back to. I’ve seen this tournament the old way, I’ve seen it during COVID, I’ve seen it the new way as a signature event. I’ve seen everything in between. This is a very special tournament to be associated with. I don’t think they can give me any more awards. I’m just always grateful to be here."

Spieth is playing in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am thanks to an exemption sponsorship. AT&T is a chief partner of the 3-time Major champion.

Jordan Spieth's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Record at a glance

Jordan Spieth has a long history with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Spieth made his professional debut there in 2013, also won the event in 2017, and has one runner-up finish (2022) and four other top-10s under his belt.

Here's a recap of Jordan Spieth's performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

2013 T22

2014 T4

2015 T7

2016 T21

2017 1

2018 T20

2019 T45

2020 T9

2021 T3

2022 2

2023 T63

2024 T39

Spieth also played at Pebble Beach Golf Links in the 2019 U.S. Open. He finished tied for 65th with a score of 6-over 290. The 31-year-old was near the top 10 in the first three rounds (72, 69), lost his way on Moving Day (73) and had a day to forget in the fourth round (76).

That score is not Spieth's worst at Pebble Beach, however, as he carded a 78 in the third round of the 2014 Pro-Am. His best score at the iconic course is 65, and he's shot it three times, twice when he won in 2017.

