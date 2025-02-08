Jordan Spieth replicates his ‘favorite’ $70M-worth NFL star’s feelings for him

Jordan Spieth referred to Josh Allen as his favorite football player and said it meant a lot that the NFL superstar drew inspiration from him. He added that besides being a great athlete, he was admired as a person too.

Spieth is in Scottsdale this week for the WM Phoenix Open. He carded a 65 in the second round and was just three strokes back after 36 holes. Allen, one of the most popular football players today, plays for the Buffalo Bills in the NFL and was also the MVP of the 2024 season.

On Friday, February 7, during his post-round interview, Spieth was asked about the $70 million star's comments from a few years ago, where the quarterback praised him and called him an inspiration.

"I've played some holes with him a couple years ago in a practice round at Pebble," he said. "So I got to play Pebble Beach with Josh so that's a pretty -- he's my favorite player. Maybe in any sport right now, but definitely my favorite football player.

"He's just a great dude. So that obviously means a lot. But I wish he was playing on Sunday. I know he does, too."

The three-time major champion added that he loved how Allen spoke about his team and his fighting spirit.

"I think he's obviously an incredible quarterback," he added. "But he's a good dude, too. It's one of those, like, you meet guys and you never know and you meet him and he's even better than -- he's just a better dude than I would have thought."

"Yeah, how can you not like watching him play? How about that lateral this year? It just looks like he's out there playing backyard football with his buddies, and that's how we should try to feel if we can, and he makes it look pretty easy."

While Allen was named MVP for the season, his team finished first in the East Division but eventually lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

What did Josh Allen say about Jordan Spieth?

A few years ago, Josh Allen referred to Jordan Spieth as his favorite golfer. He said he didn't know the golfer personally but was inspired by his story.

"When he didn't win for the four or five years that he played," he said. "I watched this video, and it's him, just like every different tournament that he played, saying, 'I'm close. Yeah, I feel it. I'm very close.'"

"And no matter how bad he played, he always had that same mindset, like, 'I'm right there. I am so close. If I can just do this one thing better, things are going to be so much different.' And he did it until he won, and it was really cool."

Allen added that this mindset inspired him, and he was in awe of Jordan Spieth’s ability to believe in himself despite the odds being against him.

Jordan Spieth has won thirteen times on the PGA Tour but his last win came at the 2022 RBC Heritage. He is looking to end his title drought after two challenging seasons.

