Jordan Spieth is a former Masters champion, having won the title in 2015, his first major championship win. Spieth recently revealed how Tiger Woods assisted him by revealing a secret ahead of a crucial putt on the final day during the 2015 Masters event.

He was under pressure on the 16th hole as he had made a crucial putt to save par on the final day, as his tee shot went long and left of the green. He tried his best and played a decent wedge shot to get his shot within eight feet, and eventually saved par by draining the putt.

Spieth talked about how a practice round with Tiger Woods assisted him in making this putt.

"The funny thing about that putt is I played a practice round on Wednesday with Ben Crenshaw and Tiger Woods," Spieth said on Golf on CBS. "I finished on sixteen, and I'm walking to seventeen, and I stopped on the side of the green, and I looked back, and Tiger was hitting that putt from about the same range, about the same spot, but he was hitting it."

"He hit it like six or seven times, I believe. I asked him, you know, what are you doing there? He goes. It always breaks more than you think right there. It's always a little quicker, so you have to play more break to the fall line, and I ended up having that same putt, and it was the most important punt that I probably ever hit in my life," Spieth concluded.

He made this revelation during the show, A Champion's Dream: Jordan Spieth at the 2015 Masters, which will be airing live on Sunday at 12 pm ET on CBS and streaming online at Paramount.

Jordan Spieth eventually won the 2015 Masters by four strokes as he remained -18 for the event and became the second youngest golfer to win the Masters.

How has Jordan Spieth performed at the 2025 Masters so far?

Jordan Spieth at the Masters Tournament - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Jordan Spieth has had a decent performance at the 2025 Masters. He barely managed to make the cut after round two and remained T40 for the event at +2. Continuing his third round, Spieth is ranked T29 for the event as he is -2 for the day and even par for the event after ten holes.

Coming into the weekend, the British golfer Justin Rose is leading the event by a stroke. He carded -7 on day one and -1 on day two to remain -8 for the event. Bryson DeChambeau is in the second spot and is just a stroke behind the leader.

The Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy had an emphatic comeback on day two after a dismal performance with an even-par finish on day one. McIlroy carded an incredible -6 for the day to remain just two shots behind the leader going into the weekend.

