Jordan Spieth reveals having a tendon injury scare at last year’s Open Championship

Jordan Spieth revealed about having a tendon pop out of his wrist at The Open Championship 2024. The American golfer has been struggling with an injury for the last few months.

He is finally set to start his 2025 PGA Tour season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and ahead of that, the three-time Major winner revealed details about his injury. In a conversation with Jim Nantz on Wednesday, January 29, Spieth revealed that he had an injury during The British Open play last year. He said (via Golf Week):

“I got it back in before I hit my tee shot, and that’s when I thought maybe that’s the last straw. Maybe we should probably do something about this. I don’t really feel like playing like this anymore.”

Jordan Spieth later underwent surgery, and after 11 weeks of recovery, he was back to his practice sessions. He added:

“A real ball, if I hit more than 40, 50 yards hurt pretty bad on impact. Then at around week 12, which is what my surgeon thought it would be of the recovery time, there was a stretch there between like 11 and a half and 12 and a half where I could start to hit on a ball count and I would hit one, say a 6-iron thin off the heel and it hurt real bad.”

Jordan Spieth will tee off for the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, starting with the tournament's first round on January 30. Play will begin at 11:35 a.m. ET at the Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill Golf courses on Thursday for the first round.

Spieth will tee off for the first round at Spyglass Hill Golf Course from the tenth hole. He will start his game at 12:27 p.m. ET alongside Justin Thomas.

Jordan Spieth receives The Legacy Award

Jordan Spieth became the inaugural recipient of The Legacy Award. He was honored for his charitable work over the years. Speaking of receiving the award, Spieth said (via Golf Digest):

“It’s a tremendous honor, being the first one, but I feel like this one really belongs to Annie and Laura, who are doing all of the groundwork and making things happen."

Jordan Spieth had won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2017. He played four rounds of 68, 65, 65, and 70 to register a four-stroke win in the game. This week, he will play his first PGA Tour event of 2025.

Spieth last competed on the Tour at the FedEx St. Jude Championship but struggled with his game, and after playing four rounds of 68, 75, 74, and 72, he was tied for 68th place.

Last season on the PGA Tour, Spieth competed in 22 tournaments and made the cut in 14 of them. He had recorded three finishes in the top 10, and some of his good finishes of the season were third at The Sentry, T10 at the Valero Texas Open, and T6 at the WM Phoenix Open.

