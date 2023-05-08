Jordan Spieth's coach mentions 2 ways to avoid biggest ‘swing killer’ mistake made by amateurs

Jordan Spieth's coach, Cameron "Cam" McCormick, is renowned not just for training one of the world's top golfers but also for sharing his expertise on social media. Recently, he revealed two tips to help amateur players avoid what he referred to as "swing killers."

These problems, according to McCormick, are twofold: the start of the swing is too fast and the transition of the swing is also too fast. Like any good teacher, Jordan Spieth's coach not only stated the problem, but also gave his advice on how to fix it.

“The first is using your breath to time the swing to. On the backswing, I want you to hear yourself breathe in. On the downswing, I want you to hear yourself breathe out. Time the breath back and down. Long breaths through the strike. That’s going to help you develop much smoother tempo,” Cam McCormick said.

“Should that not work, let’s say too difficult, then we can use words. On the backswing, I want you to say ‘back.’ On the downswing, I want you to say ‘strike.’ Now, here’s the difference. On the backswing, I want you to say ‘back’ throughout the entire duration of the swing. ‘Baaaaaaack.’ Impact is when I want you to say ‘strike.’” he added.

According to Jordan Spieth's coach:

“That’s going to help you develop better tempo in your swing, help you strike the ball more solid and help you hit more accurate shots. Give it a try.”

Jordan Spieth's coach: an authorized voice

Cam McCormick is a prime example of professional growth. He had a late start in golf, and coaching was not initially his plan. However, his love for the sport led him to make it his career.

He moved to the United States after marrying his wife Sommer and spent countless hours preparing himself for training, traveling throughout the country to learn from the best coaches in various sports, including experts on personal development like Paul Schempp.

Through his training experience, McCormick realized that technique was overemphasized during his time as a golfer. As a result, he created teaching methods that focused on avoiding this pitfall, and he continues to promote comprehensive learning to golfers today.

Cameron McCormick @CMcCormickGolf 5/MILE DEEP vs MILE WIDE



I tried to build a MILE WIDE knowledge base (learn a lot about a lot)



The result: Late nights + good diversity in skills



Starting over I’d reverse it and go a MILE DEEP in an area, I’d specialize before diversifying into other areas 5/MILE DEEP vs MILE WIDEI tried to build a MILE WIDE knowledge base (learn a lot about a lot)The result: Late nights + good diversity in skillsStarting over I’d reverse it and go a MILE DEEP in an area, I’d specialize before diversifying into other areas

In 2006 he met a 12-year-old Jordan Spieth, a moment that changed his life forever, as he once confessed to pga.com.

Since then, they have maintained a coach-athlete relationship that, logically, goes beyond the professional. Together they have achieved, among other triumphs, 15 victories on the PGA Tour, including three major tournaments.

Although McCormick is best known as Jordan Spieth's coach, he has also trained other remarkable golfers, such as Will Zalatoris (currently ranked 9th in the world) and So Yeon Ryu (a six-time LPGA winner).

Poll : 0 votes