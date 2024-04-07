Jordan Spieth's early hole-in-one overshadowed by disastrous gutter shot at 2024 Valero Texas Open

On Saturday, April 6, it was proved yet again that there is never a dull moment when Jordan Spieth is on the golf course.

Spieth started with a double bogey and hole in one in the first round of the Valero Texas Open. Two days later, he once again stole the limelight with his bizarre shot during the third round. On the par 5, 18th hole, his 354 yard tee shot landed behind the tree. His second shot landed right next to concrete drain. The third shot went bit wayward and hit the rooftop of the TPC San Antonio's clubhouse before settling into the gutter.

Some may question Spieth's tactics, but it was a deliberate attempt to get a free drop from the building. He got the drop in the native area, 124 yards away from the pin. After hitting the ball just 53 feet away from the hole, it took him three putts, and he eventually settled for a double bogey. He finished the round at an even par 72 and aggrgeated at 3-under after 54 holes.

When will Jordan Spieth tee off at the Valero Texas Open on Sunday?

Jordan Spieth is grouped with Parker Coody and Mac Meissner for the final round of the Valero Texas Open. The trio will begin the final round on Sunday, April 7, at 11:20 am ET.

Here are the complete tee time details for the final round of the Valero Texas Open (All times in ET):

