Jordan Spieth's early hole-in-one overshadowed by disastrous gutter shot at 2024 Valero Texas Open

On Saturday, April 6, it was proved yet again that there is never a dull moment when Jordan Spieth is on the golf course.
Spieth started with a double bogey and hole in one in the first round of the Valero Texas Open. Two days later, he once again stole the limelight with his bizarre shot during the third round. On the par 5, 18th hole, his 354 yard tee shot landed behind the tree. His second shot landed right next to concrete drain. The third shot went bit wayward and hit the rooftop of the TPC San Antonio's clubhouse before settling into the gutter.
Some may question Spieth's tactics, but it was a deliberate attempt to get a free drop from the building. He got the drop in the native area, 124 yards away from the pin. After hitting the ball just 53 feet away from the hole, it took him three putts, and he eventually settled for a double bogey. He finished the round at an even par 72 and aggrgeated at 3-under after 54 holes.
When will Jordan Spieth tee off at the Valero Texas Open on Sunday?
Jordan Spieth is grouped with Parker Coody and Mac Meissner for the final round of the Valero Texas Open. The trio will begin the final round on Sunday, April 7, at 11:20 am ET.
Here are the complete tee time details for the final round of the Valero Texas Open (All times in ET):
1st tee
- 10:20 am: Martin Laird, Matt Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson
- 10:30 am: Chez Reavie, Tyson Alexander, Austin Eckroat
- 10:40 am: Ryan Moore, Matti Schmid, Peter Kuest
- 10:50 am: Chan Kim, Andrew Novak, Bud Cauley
- 11:00 am: Keith Mitchell, Josh Teater, Max Homa
- 11:10 am: Nick Hardy, Justin Lower, Sam Stevens
- 11:20 am: Parker Coody, Mac Meissner, Jordan Spieth
- 11:30 am: Andrew Putnam, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Vince Whaley
- 11:40 am: Tommy Fleetwood, Alexander Bjork, Adam Scott
- 11:50 am: Mark Hubbard, Thorbjorn Olesen, Adam Schenk
- 12:00 pm: Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover, Ben Martin
- 12:10 pm: Rico Hoey, Stewart Cink, Alex Noren
- 12:20 pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley, Ludvig Aberg
- 12:30 pm: Akshay Bhatia, Denny McCarthy, Brendon Todd
10th tee
- 10:20 am: Vincent Norrman, C.T. Pan, Davis Thompson
- 10:30 am: Garrick Higgo, Kevin Chappell, Brian Harman
- 10:40 am: Joe Highsmith, Aaron Baddeley, Tyler Duncan
- 10:50 am: Corey Conners, Carl Yuan, Nate Lashley
- 11:00 am: Ben Griffin, S.H. Kim, Bronson Burgoon
- 11:10 am: Victor Perez, Robby Shelton, Ryo Hisatsune
- 11:20 am: Kevin Streelman, Kevin Kisner, Dylan Wu
- 11:30 am: Charley Hoffman, Harry Hall, Pierceson Coody
- 11:40 am: Tom Whitney, Collin Morikawa, Kevin Yu
- 11:50 am: Aaron Rai, Maverick McNealy, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 12:00 pm: David Lipsky, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun
- 12:10 pm: Beau Hossler, Hayden Springer, Adam Svensson
- 12:20 pm: Lanto Griffin, Ben Kohles
- 12:30 pm: Ben Silverman, Ryan McCormick