Jordan Spieth’s final round scorecard at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson explored

Jordan Spieth finished the final round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson with a score of 9-under for the day. He concluded his tournament at TPC Craig Ranch at 19-under with a total score of 265. The 31-year-old finished the event in fourth place, 12 shots behind the winner Scottie Scheffler.

Spieth opened the tournament with a first-round 69, recording birdies on holes 5, 8, 17, and 18, and bogeys on holes 2 and 16. In the second round, he carded a 67, highlighted by birdies on holes 2, 6, 13, 14, 17, and 18, along with a bogey on 3 and a double bogey on 12.

Moving day saw Spieth post a 67 again. He made birdies on holes 2, 6, 14, and 18, an eagle on hole 9, and bogeys on holes 1 and 17.

Spieth opened his final round with a birdie on the first hole and went on to card three consecutive birdies on holes 4, 5, and 6. He added another birdie on the par-5 ninth to close out the front nine on a strong note.

On the back nine, Jordan Spieth picked up momentum with back-to-back birdies on holes 11 and 12, both par 4s. He added two more birdies on the 14th and 18th holes to complete a bogey-free round, posting a score of 62.

How has Jordan Spieth's 2025 season been so far?

Jordan Spieth has played in 10 events in the 2025 PGA Tour season, including the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, but is yet to secure a victory. His last win came at the 2022 RBC Heritage.

Spieth opened his season with a T69 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He followed that with a strong T4 finish at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing 16-under-par.

He missed the cut at the Genesis Invitational. At the Cognizant Classic, Spieth bounced back with a T9 finish, going 14-under for the week.

At The Players Championship, he finished 59th with a total of 292 (+4). He tied for 28th at the Valspar Championship and secured a T12 finish at the Valero Texas Open.

Spieth placed T14 at The Masters with rounds of 73, 73, 69, and 70. Prior to the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, he finished T17 at the RBC Heritage, going 9-under-par.

The three-time major winner will hope to continue his steady run of form as the tour inches closer to the second major of the year, the PGA Championship. Victory at Quail Hollow would help Jordan Spieth follow in Rory McIlroy's footsteps and become a Grand Slam champion.

