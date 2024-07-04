Jordan Spieth says he could 'get in a lot of trouble' for answering media query on LIV golfers' possible return to PGA Tour

Jordan Spieth was recently asked one of the most popular questions in the golf community about LIV golfers' possible return to the PGA Tour. The former World No.1 though adopted a cautious approach to the question.

Last year, Spieth became a member of the PGA Tour Policy Board after the resignation of Rory Mcllroy. The Board is at the helm of discussions between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf for a potential deal. Spieth had earlier served on the board as a representative on the Player Advisory Council and as a player director.

In the pre-tournament press conference before the 2024 John Deere Classic, Jordan Spieth was asked about where the negotiations currently were and what happens to the LIV Golf players who want to come back to the PGA Tour. He said:

"That is an extremely loaded question that I could get in a lot of trouble answering. And I'll just say things of this nature take a little bit of time, but they're very active. And that's about as far as I can go for you."

He was further asked if he wanted to finish it sooner and if there was a way to speed up the negotiation. Spieth said:

"I'd like to see it done right for everyone. So the timing is the timing. Obviously, if anything can be done right and done sooner, that's great, but I would rather see it done correctly and done the right way for golf going forward for the longest amount of time, regardless of how long that takes to get there."

Jordan Spieth will serve on the PGA Tour Policy Board till the end of 2024.

Jordan Spieth aims to "pick up where I left off" at the 2024 John Deere Classic

Jordan Spieth will be returning to the John Deere Classic tournament after nine years. The 2024 PGA Tour event will be held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois from July 4 to 7, 2024.

Spieth won his first PGA Tour event at John Deere Classic at the age of 19 in 2013. He won the tournament once again in 2015. In the pre-tournament press conference, Spieth said (via PGA Tour):

“I was pretty excited about the idea that I would be coming back the Deere this year, but now that we’re here, it’s crazy. It really does feel like a second home. It's been really, really cool, the reception I received."

"I don’t have support like this anywhere outside of (his hometown) of Dallas-Forth Worth. So hopefully that continues this week and I can pick up where I left off."

Jordan Spieth will tee off at the TPC Deere Run at 7:29 a.m. CT on Thursday, June 4. He has had a decent 2024 season so far. He has registered three top-10 finishes in the 17 starts this season. His best performance came at the 2024 Sentry where he finished solo third.

Let's take a look at Jordan Spieth's performances in the 2024 season so far:

The Sentry: 3 (66-67-67-65, 265, -27)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T39 (72-69-69, 210, -6)

WM Phoenix Open: T6 (68-66-69-67, 270, -14)

The Genesis Invitational: Disqualified (66-73, 139, -3)

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: T30 (69-74-77-69, 289, +1)

THE PLAYERS Championship: Missed Cut (74-72, 146, +2)

Valspar Championship: Missed Cut (69-74, 143, +1)

Valero Texas Open: T10 (73-68-72-69, 282, -6)

Masters Tournament: Missed Cut (79-74, 153, +9)

RBC Heritage: T39 (70-67-69-72, 278, -6)

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: Missed Cut (68-70, 138, -4)

Wells Fargo Championship: T29 (69-71-76-70, 286, +2)

PGA Championship: T43 (69-69-67-73, 278, -6)

Charles Schwab Challenge: T37 (71-67-71-72, 281, +1)

the Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday: Missed Cut (74-75, 149, +5)

U.S. Open: T41 (72-71-74-71, 288, +8)

Travelers Championship: T63 (70-68-72-68, 278, -2)

