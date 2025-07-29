Jordan Spieth shares glimpses of the ‘unreal day’ he had with $440M worth Happy Gilmore star

Jordan Spieth is among the many golfers who have played cameos in the recently released Netflix movie, Happy Gilmore 2. The American sports comedy film hit the OTT platform on July 25, 2025, and has garnered plenty of attention. As the male protagonist's role revolves around professional golf, the movie brings several retired and active golfers onto the screen.Spieth took to his Instagram account to share some wholesome moments from the set of Happy Gilmore 2. He shared multiple pictures alongside Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, and the lead actor, $440-million worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth), Adam Sandler, donning gold colour jackets. &quot;Unreal day on set with the legend himself @adamsandler and the all-star crew he pulled together. HG2 is pure gold (jackets included). Catch it now on @netflix 🍸,&quot; Jordan Spieth captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Netflix movie also features the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jack Nicklaus, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Charley Hull, and many more notable professional golfers. Many players also spoke about their experience on the Happy Gilmore 2 set in the third season of the Netflix documentary, Full Swing.Jordan Spieth was last seen in action at the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush, where he finished in a five-way tie for 40th after shooting a 2-under par final score. Spieth is set to tee up at the Wyndham Championship this week at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. Last year, Jordan Spieth missed the cut as he had carded a 2-under par score at the end of the first two rounds.Has Jordan Spieth qualified for the FedEx Cup playoffs?Jordan Speith at The 153rd Open - Source: GettyJordan Spieth has appeared in 17 PGA Tour events this season and has made the cut in 15 of them. Though he has not won a single title so far, Spieth has had four Top 10 and eight Top 25 finishes in total. With 840 points, Spieth stands at 50th on the FedEx Cup points table and has qualified for the playoffs.As the Tour Championship is around the corner, Spieth will look to play his way into the Top 30 in the upcoming events. He will be teeing off at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which will feature the Top 70 players on the points table, followed by the BMW Championship, which will have the Top 50 players in the field.Jordan Spieth is facing a title drought as his last win on the PGA Tour came in 2022 at the RBC Heritage. Since then, Spieth has come close to winning, but has not been able to claim a victory. His best finish (solo 4) this season came at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and the WM Phoenix Open (T4).