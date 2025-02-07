Jordan Spieth shares injury scare after the WM Phoenix Open 2025 opening round

Jordan Spieth discussed his injury scare during the post-round conference at the WM Phoenix Open. The American golfer is participating in the TPC Scottsdale tournament, which is being held from February 6 to February 9.

After the first round, he was settled at T16 with 3-under and discussed an injury scare he faced last week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Speaking in the post-round press conference, Spieth talked about his wrist, explaining how his left wrist wasn't moving well and restricted his movements, prompting him to head into this tournament with low expectations.

“I was in a bunker on Spyglass No. 1, my 10th hole, and I had to flick one and it jammed it pretty good, and it locked up on me for a little while," Spieth said (via ASAP Sport). "Yeah, when it's not moving well, for me, I've got a lot of lean and a lot of left hand involved, and if it's not leaning, it's going to go pretty far off line...my expectations are low.”

Expressing hope for better performances in the coming rounds, he added:

“Having said that, I know where I was today, and I know that I can do better than I did today. If I can try to post a few scores at or better than today, then you never know, I start getting back in the mix and it becomes pretty fun and hopefully more consistent.”

The first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open was suspended due to darkness on Thursday, with the remaining golfers expected to complete their round on Friday at 8:15 AM ET.

What are Jordan Spieth's and others' tee times for second round of WM Phoenix Open?

Jordan Spieth carded three birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open. Following this, he will play the tournament's second round on Friday, teeing off at 2:44 pm ET on the first tee along with Nick Taylor and Hideki Matsuyama.

Sepp Straka, Sam Burns, and Sungjae Im will play next at 2:55 pm ET on the same tee.

On that note, here are all the tee times and pairings for the second round of the WM Phoenix Open:

Tee No. 1

9:20 a.m. – Ben Martin, Doug Ghim, David Lipsky

9:31 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Denny McCarthy, Ryo Hisatsune

9:42 a.m. – Chez Reavie, Patrick Rodgers, Eric Cole

9:53 a.m. – Camilo Villegas, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk

10:04 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, Matt Wallace, Taylor Moore

10:15 a.m. – Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson, Cameron Young

10:26 a.m. – Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson

10:37 a.m. – Davis Riley, Brice Garnett, Matthieu Pavon

10:48 a.m. – Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Jacob Bridgeman

10:59 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Thomas Detry, Mac Meissner

11:10 a.m. – Hayden Springer, Michael Thorbjornsen, Steven Fisk

2:00 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Ben Kohles, Matti Schmid

2:11 p.m. – K.H. Lee, Kevin Kisner, David Skinns

2:22 p.m. – Michael Kim, Will Gordon, Rasmus Højgaard

2:33 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Justin Thomas, Luke Clanton (a)

2:44 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth

2:55 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Sam Burns, Sungjae Im

3:06 p.m. – Jake Knapp, Luke List, Gary Woodland

3:17 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Brandt Snedeker, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

3:28 p.m. – Brendon Todd, Victor Perez, Chandler Phillips

3:39 p.m. – Chad Ramey, Ben Griffin, Nicolai Højgaard

3:50 p.m. – Kris Ventura, Will Chandler, Jesse Mueller

Tee No. 10

9:20 a.m. – Sam Ryder, Taylor Montgomery, Sami Valimaki

9:31 a.m. – Beau Hossler, Ryan Fox, Chan Kim

9:42 a.m. – Mark Hubbard, Min Woo Lee, Andrew Novak

9:53 a.m. – Matt McCarty, Akshay Bhatia, Wyndham Clark

10:04 a.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim, Max Homa

10:15 a.m. – Billy Horschel, Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler

10:26 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Harry Hall, Si Woo Kim

10:37 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Chris Gotterup, Adam Hadwin

10:48 a.m. – Joel Dahmen, Nate Lashley, Ryan Palmer

10:59 a.m. – C.T. Pan, Keith Mitchell, Rico Hoey

11:10 a.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Frankie Capan III, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio (a)

2:00 p.m. – Trey Mullinax, Sam Stevens, Ben Silverman

2:11 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Bud Cauley, Patrick Fishburn

2:22 p.m. – Greyson Sigg, Vince Whaley, Carson Young

2:33 p.m. – Rafael Campos, Emiliano Grillo, Seamus Power

2:44 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Patton Kizzire, Vincent Norrman

2:55 p.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Jesper Svensson, Byeong Hun An

3:06 p.m. – Maverick McNealy, Peter Malnati, Chris Kirk

3:17 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover, Nick Hardy

3:28 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Corey Conners, Kurt Kitayama

3:39 p.m. – Henrik Norlander, Max Greyserman, Joe Highsmith

3:50 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Max McGreevy, Paul Waring

(All times in ET)

