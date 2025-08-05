Jordan Spieth signs on as Junior Tour ambassador, set to host namesake event

Jordan Spieth has joined the UA Junior Tour as a brand ambassador and partner. Besides, he is also set to host an event named The Jordan Spieth Invitational next year.On Monday, August 4, the Instagram page of the UA Junior Tour shared the details of the Tour. They also shared a video of Spieth delivering a short message to the fans.&quot;Hey everyone, Jordan Spieth here with some exciting news,&quot; he said in the video. &quot;I've joined the Junior Tour powered by Under Armour as a partner and an ambassador. The UA Junior Tour has built something special, a really innovative format for juniors aged 6 to 18 in world-class venues with incredible experiences.&quot;The UA Junior Tour is open to both boys and girls aged 6 to 18, and incentives include the National Championships at PGA National Resort and Spa for the season leaders. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIs Jordan Spieth playing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship?Jordan Spieth has qualified for the thirteenth consecutive FedEx Cup Playoffs and will be part of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which tees off on Thursday, August 7, at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.Spieth has a decent record at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he has made nine cuts in 12 starts. He has recorded seven top-25s, including four top-10 finishes. His best result came in 2017, where he finished runner-up after a playoff defeat.This year, Spieth has been decent despite going winless for the third straight regular season. He missed just two cuts in eighteen starts and posted seven top-25 finishes. He made four top-10s, including a fourth-place finish at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.Here's a look at Spieth's performance this season:AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T69, E (70, 72, 79, 67)WM Phoenix Open: T4, -16 (68, 65, 67, 68)The Genesis Invitational: CUT, +6 (76, 74)Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T9, -14 (65, 70, 67, 68)The Players Championship: 59, +4 (70, 71, 73, 78)Valspar Championship: T28, -2 (74, 69, 67, 72)Valero Texas Open: T12, -3 (67, 73, 73, 72)Masters Tournament: T14, -3 (73, 73, 69, 70)RBC Heritage: T18, -9 (67, 70, 69, 69)THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: 4, -19 (69, 67, 67, 62)Truist Championship: T34, -4 (70, 68, 68, 70)PGA Championship: CUT, +2 (76, 68)Charles Schwab Challenge: T36, -2 (69, 71, 67, 71)The Memorial Tournament: T7, -1 (72, 69, 72, 74)U.S. Open: T23, +8 (70, 75, 71, 72)Travelers Championship: W/DThe Open Championship: T40, -2 (73, 69, 72, 68)Wyndham Championship: T31, -7 (65, 70, 70, 68)