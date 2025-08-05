  • home icon
  Jordan Spieth signs on as Junior Tour ambassador, set to host namesake event

Jordan Spieth signs on as Junior Tour ambassador, set to host namesake event

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Aug 05, 2025 07:24 GMT
Wyndham Championship 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty
Jordan Spieth (Image Source: Getty)

Jordan Spieth has joined the UA Junior Tour as a brand ambassador and partner. Besides, he is also set to host an event named The Jordan Spieth Invitational next year.

On Monday, August 4, the Instagram page of the UA Junior Tour shared the details of the Tour. They also shared a video of Spieth delivering a short message to the fans.

"Hey everyone, Jordan Spieth here with some exciting news," he said in the video. "I've joined the Junior Tour powered by Under Armour as a partner and an ambassador. The UA Junior Tour has built something special, a really innovative format for juniors aged 6 to 18 in world-class venues with incredible experiences."
The UA Junior Tour is open to both boys and girls aged 6 to 18, and incentives include the National Championships at PGA National Resort and Spa for the season leaders.

Is Jordan Spieth playing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship?

Jordan Spieth has qualified for the thirteenth consecutive FedEx Cup Playoffs and will be part of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which tees off on Thursday, August 7, at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

Spieth has a decent record at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he has made nine cuts in 12 starts. He has recorded seven top-25s, including four top-10 finishes. His best result came in 2017, where he finished runner-up after a playoff defeat.

This year, Spieth has been decent despite going winless for the third straight regular season. He missed just two cuts in eighteen starts and posted seven top-25 finishes. He made four top-10s, including a fourth-place finish at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Here's a look at Spieth's performance this season:

  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T69, E (70, 72, 79, 67)
  • WM Phoenix Open: T4, -16 (68, 65, 67, 68)
  • The Genesis Invitational: CUT, +6 (76, 74)
  • Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T9, -14 (65, 70, 67, 68)
  • The Players Championship: 59, +4 (70, 71, 73, 78)
  • Valspar Championship: T28, -2 (74, 69, 67, 72)
  • Valero Texas Open: T12, -3 (67, 73, 73, 72)
  • Masters Tournament: T14, -3 (73, 73, 69, 70)
  • RBC Heritage: T18, -9 (67, 70, 69, 69)
  • THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: 4, -19 (69, 67, 67, 62)
  • Truist Championship: T34, -4 (70, 68, 68, 70)
  • PGA Championship: CUT, +2 (76, 68)
  • Charles Schwab Challenge: T36, -2 (69, 71, 67, 71)
  • The Memorial Tournament: T7, -1 (72, 69, 72, 74)
  • U.S. Open: T23, +8 (70, 75, 71, 72)
  • Travelers Championship: W/D
  • The Open Championship: T40, -2 (73, 69, 72, 68)
  • Wyndham Championship: T31, -7 (65, 70, 70, 68)
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
