Jordan Spieth is still carrying his wrist problems as PGA Championship showdown nears

Jordan Spieth has been dealing with a wrist injury since the 2023 Ryder Cup. With less than a week to go until the PGA Championship — the second Major of the season — Spieth has not been able to resolve this problem yet.

Spieth is playing in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, and during the second round, he was heard complaining about his left wrist after hitting his drive on the 12th tee. Nevertheless, Spieth finished his round and also started the third.

Expand Tweet

Days earlier, Golf Channel commentator Rex Hoggard revealed that Jordan Spieth had spoken to him about his injury.

"I spoke with Jordan [Spieth] about this last week," Hoggard said (via Golf Monthly). "And he said he’s not going to make it worse, he’s not going to make it better by playing. The way he explained it to me is that he didn’t feel like it was a surgical procedure that was going to make it work."

He added:

"But when he talks about the idea that he doesn’t know when it’s going to pop out, and we’re talking about the ligament popping out of the sheath in his wrist, that seems to be terrifying. And I don’t know how you can possibly play professional golf with that looming over you."

"If we don't see a turnaround in the next few weeks, I think he has to make a decision on how he's going to treat this particular injury. Maybe taking six months off at this point is the best option."

Jordan Spieth's wrist injury is worsening in the days leading up to the PGA Championship, a coveted title for any player. The Wanamaker Trophy is the only one missing from Spieth's trophy case, in terms of Major tournaments.

If Spieth wins the PGA Championship, he will become the sixth player in history to win the Grand Slam of golf. Spieth already missed the 2023 event for the same reason.

A brief review of Jordan Spieth's wrist injury history

Jordan Spieth injured his left wrist in the spring of 2023, causing him to miss the PGA Championship. At the time, the injury was diagnosed and treated as an acute wrist injury and improved during the season.

But after the 2023 Ryder Cup, Spieth re-injured it again, this time at home while making breakfast for his son. This time a deeper study was made, and it was detected that the problem in the wrist was much more serious, as it involved the ulnar nerve.

Spieth rested and treated the injury until December, starting the season at the (unofficial) Hero World Challenge. However, the injury has returned as the season has progressed, jeopardizing Spieth's participation in several key events, such as The Masters and the RBC Heritage.