Jordan Spieth struggles through Tour Championship bubble as he hangs on the edge of qualification at 2023 BMW Championship

Jordan Spieth shot a 2-over 72 on Saturday, August 19, at the BMW Championship, marking his worst round of the week. This setback has further diminished his chances of making it to the Tour Championship next week, and much will depend on his final round at Olympia Fields' North Course.

Leading into this week, Spieth was positioned 27th in the FedEx Cup standings and began on a positive note with a 2-under 68 on Thursday. However, his scores declined over the following two days, with a 70 on Friday followed by a 72 in the third round. After 54 holes, he has an even-par aggregate and is positioned at T30.

The 13-time PGA Tour winner has had an underwhelming 2022–23 season as he failed to make cuts in six events from 20 starts. He could only make seven top-10 finishes, including a runner-up finish at RBC Heritage.

Although Spieth finished T6 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship last week, it seems consistency is still missing in the golfer's game.

In the projected FedEx Cup standings, Spieth currently sits just outside the top 30, trailing Denny McCarthy by 2.902 points. McCarthy sits at 30 after posting a 65 on Friday. The final round of the BMW Championship will hold significant implications for both of them.

Another player who began outside the top 30 is Justin Rose, who is tied with McCarthy at T7. Scores of 70-65-68 at Olympia Fields have driven Rose to 26th in the projected FedEx Cup standings.

Emiliano Grillo, initially ranked 23rd in the FedEx Cup standings, has not achieved the desired outcomes at the BMW Championship thus far. His scores of 73, 69, and 71 over the three days have forced him to slip to 32nd in the standings.

Here are the players who are on the bubble in the FedEx Cup standings:

26. Justin Rose

27. Jason Day

28. Chris Kirk

29. Tyrrell Hatton

30. Denny McCarthy

31. Jordan Spieth

32. Emiliano Grillo

33. Sepp Straka

34. Sahith Theegala

35. Adam Svensson

Projected FedEx Cup standings after BMW Championship, round 3, explored

Scottie Scheffler leads the projected FedEx Cup standings

Here are the projected FedEx Cup standings after the completion of three rounds of the 2023 BMW Championship:

Scottie Scheffler: 5,237.940

Jon Rahm: 3,455.720

Rory McIlroy: 3,374.097

Lucas Glover: 3,092.864

Matt Fitzpatrick: 3,062.558

Max Homa: 2,991.273

Patrick Cantlay: 2,818.807

Brian Harman: 2,679.411

Viktor Hovland: 2,444.425

Wyndham Clark: 2,191.407

Tommy Fleetwood: 2,042.160

Keegan Bradley: 1,915.235

Rickie Fowler: 1,901.018

Xander Schauffele: 1,866.016

Russell Henley: 1,767.025

Tony Finau: 1,749.995

Si Woo Kim: 1,699.057

Corey Conners: 1,696.355

Sam Burns: 1,690.924

Sungjae Im: 1,690.422

Taylor Moore: 1,668.810

Adam Schenk: 1,662.806

Tom Kim: 1,649.366

Nick Taylor: 1,636.414

Collin Morikawa: 1,602.581

Justin Rose: 1,585.719

Jason Day: 1,574.429

Chris Kirk: 1,537.260

Tyrrell Hatton: 1,522.560

Denny McCarthy: 1,522.446

Jordan Spieth: 1,519.544

Emiliano Grillo: 1,512.886

Sepp Straka: 1,480.574

Sahith Theegala: 1,470.316

Adam Svensson: 1,313.909

Kurt Kitayama: 1,291.580

Andrew Putnam: 1,255.629

Byeong Hun An: 1,234.344

Eric Cole: 1,190.518

Cameron Young: 1,189.403

Seamus Power: 1,185.051

Lee Hodges: 1,184.156

Adam Hadwin: 1,168.259

J.T. Poston: 1,134.051

Harris English: 1,115.588

Cam Davis: 1,085.538

Brendon Todd: 1,077.295

Tom Hoge: 1,037.921

Patrick Rodgers: 999.267

Hideki Matsuyama: 941.702