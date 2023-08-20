Jordan Spieth struggles through Tour Championship bubble as he hangs on the edge of qualification at 2023 BMW Championship

Jordan Spieth shot a 2-over 72 on Saturday, August 19, at the BMW Championship, marking his worst round of the week. This setback has further diminished his chances of making it to the Tour Championship next week, and much will depend on his final round at Olympia Fields' North Course.
Leading into this week, Spieth was positioned 27th in the FedEx Cup standings and began on a positive note with a 2-under 68 on Thursday. However, his scores declined over the following two days, with a 70 on Friday followed by a 72 in the third round. After 54 holes, he has an even-par aggregate and is positioned at T30.
The 13-time PGA Tour winner has had an underwhelming 2022–23 season as he failed to make cuts in six events from 20 starts. He could only make seven top-10 finishes, including a runner-up finish at RBC Heritage.
Although Spieth finished T6 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship last week, it seems consistency is still missing in the golfer's game.
In the projected FedEx Cup standings, Spieth currently sits just outside the top 30, trailing Denny McCarthy by 2.902 points. McCarthy sits at 30 after posting a 65 on Friday. The final round of the BMW Championship will hold significant implications for both of them.
Another player who began outside the top 30 is Justin Rose, who is tied with McCarthy at T7. Scores of 70-65-68 at Olympia Fields have driven Rose to 26th in the projected FedEx Cup standings.
Emiliano Grillo, initially ranked 23rd in the FedEx Cup standings, has not achieved the desired outcomes at the BMW Championship thus far. His scores of 73, 69, and 71 over the three days have forced him to slip to 32nd in the standings.
Here are the players who are on the bubble in the FedEx Cup standings:
- 26. Justin Rose
- 27. Jason Day
- 28. Chris Kirk
- 29. Tyrrell Hatton
- 30. Denny McCarthy
- 31. Jordan Spieth
- 32. Emiliano Grillo
- 33. Sepp Straka
- 34. Sahith Theegala
- 35. Adam Svensson
Projected FedEx Cup standings after BMW Championship, round 3, explored
Here are the projected FedEx Cup standings after the completion of three rounds of the 2023 BMW Championship:
- Scottie Scheffler: 5,237.940
- Jon Rahm: 3,455.720
- Rory McIlroy: 3,374.097
- Lucas Glover: 3,092.864
- Matt Fitzpatrick: 3,062.558
- Max Homa: 2,991.273
- Patrick Cantlay: 2,818.807
- Brian Harman: 2,679.411
- Viktor Hovland: 2,444.425
- Wyndham Clark: 2,191.407
- Tommy Fleetwood: 2,042.160
- Keegan Bradley: 1,915.235
- Rickie Fowler: 1,901.018
- Xander Schauffele: 1,866.016
- Russell Henley: 1,767.025
- Tony Finau: 1,749.995
- Si Woo Kim: 1,699.057
- Corey Conners: 1,696.355
- Sam Burns: 1,690.924
- Sungjae Im: 1,690.422
- Taylor Moore: 1,668.810
- Adam Schenk: 1,662.806
- Tom Kim: 1,649.366
- Nick Taylor: 1,636.414
- Collin Morikawa: 1,602.581
- Justin Rose: 1,585.719
- Jason Day: 1,574.429
- Chris Kirk: 1,537.260
- Tyrrell Hatton: 1,522.560
- Denny McCarthy: 1,522.446
- Jordan Spieth: 1,519.544
- Emiliano Grillo: 1,512.886
- Sepp Straka: 1,480.574
- Sahith Theegala: 1,470.316
- Adam Svensson: 1,313.909
- Kurt Kitayama: 1,291.580
- Andrew Putnam: 1,255.629
- Byeong Hun An: 1,234.344
- Eric Cole: 1,190.518
- Cameron Young: 1,189.403
- Seamus Power: 1,185.051
- Lee Hodges: 1,184.156
- Adam Hadwin: 1,168.259
- J.T. Poston: 1,134.051
- Harris English: 1,115.588
- Cam Davis: 1,085.538
- Brendon Todd: 1,077.295
- Tom Hoge: 1,037.921
- Patrick Rodgers: 999.267
- Hideki Matsuyama: 941.702