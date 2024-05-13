Jordan Spieth talks about idea of career Grand Slam weighing up like Rory McIlroy’s - “I don't feel like it will build up over time”

Jordan Spieth is the only player in the 2024 PGA Championship with a chance at completing a career Grand Slam. Only five golfers have ever achieved this feat, and there are three active players who could join them at some point. Only Spieth can do so this weekend.

Rory McIlroy missed his chance to do so at the Masters in April. He struggled in that tournament, relegating himself to another opportunity in about 11 months. Spieth has a chance to do it now, but he's not as concerned with it.

Via Clutch Points, the golfer said:

“I remember thinking about it in '17 because it was right after The Open and I was playing so well. But I don't feel like it will build up over time, not like people talk about Rory's building up over time.”

It has been a decade since McIlroy's last victory in a Major championship. The fact that he's missing the most prestigious of the four tournaments doesn't help, either. Spieth's time spent waiting to complete this feat is much shorter, and it's less talked about than McIlroy's.

The status of the player matters in this conversation, at least according to Spieth. McIlroy and Jordan Spieth aren't heralded in the same way, which means less people are concerned with Spieth getting a Slam than McIlroy.

“He's got more accolades,” Spieth said. “He's been a better player over his career. Maybe that creates a little noise. He's been a bit more vocal about it himself, so maybe that makes a little bit more difference.”

Jordan Spieth also downplayed the historic feat in general:

“For me, it's like the PGA Championship feels decently similar to a number of tournaments we play. I don't mean that in a bad way. It's played on some of the biggest, best golf courses. But the identity is not the same as the other three. In my mind, you don't need to find a different way to win, versus guys who don't have some of the other ones."

He said there are a few tournaments played every year that could be PGA Championships if the branding was changed. Whether or not that fact will contribute to Spieth's eventual Grand Slam remains to be seen. For now, all eyes will be on him this weekend to see if he can be the first since Tiger Woods to win one of all four Majors.

What are the odds Jordan Spieth completes his career Grand Slam this week?

Even though he hasn't played in a while, Scottie Scheffler is the favorite this weekend. CBS Sports lists his odds at 4-1. If he is in the field, which depends on the birth of his child, everyone else will be trying to stop him.

Jordan Spieth is 60-1 to win the PGA Championship

That includes Spieth, who is not a safe bet to win it and complete his career Slam. He is 60-1 to win it, tied with Dustin Johnson and behind quite a few golfers. Jason Day, Tommy Fleetwood, Joaquin Niemann, Ludvig Aberg, and Rory McIlroy are among those with better chances.