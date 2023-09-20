Jordan Spieth and wife Annie celebrate the arrival of baby Sophie with heartwarming post

Just days before playing in the Ryder Cup, Jordan Spieth has welcomed his second child — a baby girl — with his wife Annie Verret. The couple decided to celebrate the arrival of the baby via a heartwarming post on Instagram.

Although the announcement by Spieth didn't have a lot of words, the picture of the daughter was enough to swoon all the fans. His daughter can be seen holding her father's finger.

The Instagram post has quickly gone viral and has over 90,000 likes at the time of writing. The picture had a short caption, 'Welcome Sophie,' where Jordan Spieth announced his daughter's name and the date she was born — '9/12/2023'.

Spieth wasn't present with Team USA when they went on a scouting trip to Marco Simone in Rome for all the right reasons. It is believed that the American golfer was on Annie's side.

The 3-time Major Tournament winner wouldn't have been able to make the trip back home if he had accompanied his team. However, the 30-year-old will be present when the USA take the fight to face Team Europe at the Ryder Cup.

Jordan Spieth's record at the Ryder Cup

Although Jordan Spieth has played in four Ryder Cups so far, his performance in the competition has been questionable. The PGA Tour golfer has won two editions of the tournament — in 2016 and 2021. However, he hasn't been able to win a singles match in all four editions he's played in.

Spieth has played 18 matches in the Ryder Cup, in which his record is 8-7-3. However, his performance in the foursomes event is completely different. Spieth's partnership with Justin Thomas created many headlines when they defeated Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger in the final round in 2021.

Jordan Spieth will be hoping to get back to his sensational form after being blessed with a baby daughter. The 30-year-old hasn't played up to his standards this season and has massive pressure thrust upon him. However, captain Zach Johnson has put his faith in Spieth's ability and will use him effectively in the tournament.