Jordan Spieth and Wyndham Clark face big setback after FedEx St. Jude Championship disappointment

Jordan Spieth and Wyndham Clark did not have a great time at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Both of them were unable to play their best games at TPC Southwind, which resulted in them being eliminated from the BMW Championship. The PGA Tour confirmed this on their X post, saying that Spieth and Clark are both out of the competition.

PGA Tour Communications uploaded a post in which they gave an important update about the FedEx Cup Standings. As per the post, five golfers now find themselves in the top 50 of the FedEx Cup Standings, thus earning a start at this week's BMW Championship.

Here is a look at the five golfers who have entered the top 50:

Kurt Kitayama (T9), 52nd → 37th

Bud Cauley (T14), 53rd → 46th

Rickie Fowler (T6), 64th → 48th

Jhonattan Vegas (T14), 56th → 49th

J.T. Poston (T22), 51st → 50th

And to make space, the golfers who have moved out of the top 50 are:

Aldrich Potgieter (T59), 43rd → 52nd

Jordan Spieth (T38), 48th → 54th

Jake Knapp (T62), 47th → 55th

Wyndham Clark (T56), 49th → 56th

Min Woo Lee (T68), 50th → 57th

Jordan Spieth, despite finishing 38th, has dropped out of the top 50 in the OWGR. He performed fairly well in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing with a total score of 277, which is three strokes below par. Spieth recorded rounds of 69, 70, 70, and 68.

Wyndham Clark, on the other hand, finished tied for 56th place in this year's FedEx playoffs as he couldn't put together some impressive rounds. He finished the tournament with a total score of 2 over par, including a disastrous 5 over par in the final round. He shot scores of 67, 68, 72, and 75.

Jordan Spieth is looking to make a comeback in the 2026 season

FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty

Spieth is unquestionably one of the finest golfers in the world, but his recent form has fallen short of expectations. The golfer discussed this following the first round of the Wyndham Championship, where he stated that he hopes to come back in 2026. Following the disappointment of the Open Championship, Jordan Spieth believes everything will improve in a few months.

The golfer explained (via PGA Tour),

"I had some rust at The Open and hopefully kicked a lot of it off, and if we can get off in a nice stretch here in hopefully a four-week stretch for me...Next year's going to be a really good year for me, I can feel it. It's all coming along. I'll be healthy, and just structurally putting, the mechanics are all getting really, really close. One good offseason should get me nailed down to where I could be as good as I've been. That's my goal."

Jordan Spieth's best performance in the 2025 season was at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, where he finished solo 4th with a total score of 19 under par.

