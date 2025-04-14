'Just 46 words in seven minutes’: Rory McIlroy’s emotional performance at the Masters left the commentators silent on Sunday

Rory McIlroy broke his Augusta jinx by winning the 2025 Masters and completed his career Grand Slam after a long wait of around 11 years. This was his first win at Augusta and also his first Major trophy since he last won the 2014 Open Championship.

Ad

This victory made all golf fans emotional worldwide, with millions of people watching it on screen. The commentators, Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman, handled this special moment perfectly by speaking about 46 words in seven minutes since his final putt and allowed the fans to soak in the raw emotions.

Joe Pompliano reshared the winning moment video, posted by Masters on X. He made this incredible observation about the commentators and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman put on a broadcasting masterclass yesterday. They said just 46 words in seven minutes of airtime after Rory made the winning putt. You could feel the emotion through the TV. Just incredible stuff."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, this was Rory McIlroy's 17th start at the Augusta National Golf Club. During the post-round press conference, he expressed his feelings about becoming a Masters champion.

"It feels incredible. This is my 17th time here, and I started to wonder if it would ever be my time," McIlroy said (via ASAP Sports). "I think the last 10 years coming here with the burden of the Grand Slam on my shoulders and trying to achieve that, yeah, I'm sort of wondering what we're all going to talk about going into next year's Masters."

Ad

"But I'm just absolutely honored and thrilled and just so proud to be able to call myself a Masters champion."

McIlroy registered his fifth Major championship victory on Sunday (April 13) and won $4.2 million as prize money, along with 100 OWGR points and 700 FedExCup points for the season.

A look back at Rory McIlroy's performance in the final round of the 2025 Masters

Rory McIlroy went into the final round of the 2025 Masters with a two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau. However, this advantage was nullified on the first hole itself as the Northern Irish golfer carded a double bogey. DeChambeau, on the other hand, carded a birdie on the second hole to take a one-shot lead and looked all set to continue this momentum.

Ad

Rory McIlroy after winning the Masters Tournament - Source: Imagn

However, things turned around from the third hole, as McIlroy carded back-to-back birdies on holes 3 and 4 while DeChambeau dropped two shots with two bogeys.

Ad

The LIV golfer never recovered from this, as he kept struggling and never got back in contention, while Rory McIlroy dominated the event until the start of the back nine, where he lost four strokes on holes 10, 13 and 14. But he kept his composure and bounced back with two birdies on the 15th and 17th before bottling a final 6-foot putt on the last hole for a win.

He lost a stroke on the final hole, which forced a playoff against Justin Rose, who played an exceptional six under in the final round and remained -11 for the event.

In the sudden-death playoff on the 18th hole, Rory McIlroy carded a birdie while Rose settled with a par to give the former a historic victory at the Augusta National Golf Club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amey Kulkarni Golf writer at Sportskeeda. Know More