"Just another waggle" - Fans react to Brian Harman throwing his club in frustration at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge

Fans on social media reacted to Brian Harman throwing his golf club in frustration in the second round of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, played on Friday, 24 May. The World No. 11 was tied at T2 after 4-under 66 in the first round.

Harman scored four birdies in the first round. However, the second round didn't go as planned for him and he slipped five positions to T7.

In the second round, Harman secured two birdies and a bogey in the front nine while one birdie and a bogey in the back nine. He was frustrated on his second bogey on par-4 14th and threw his club toward his caddie Scott Tway.

A video of his frustrated self was posted on X by @NUCLRGOLF, captioned:

"Brian Harman is PISSED."

Brian Harman is now tied in seventh position with Tony Finau, Ryan Fox, Kevin Tway and Robby Shelton. Harman's outburst received multiple reactions on the post with many sighing over his waggle.

"Just another waggle."

Some users criticized Harman for the waggle while some said that he has anger issues.

"Brian Hartman is the worst, can’t stand watching him play. That waggle makes me want to die inside," a fan wrote.

"At least he didn’t waggle 260 times before throwing the club," another commented.

"Brian’s got a temper!" a third fan wrote.

A look at Brian Harman's performance in 2024

Brian Harman has not had a great year at golf given his stature. He has had only two top-5 finishes and six top-25 finishes in his 14 starts this season

He started with a T5 finish at the Sentry and a T18 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii. His performance dwindled in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, WM Phoenix Open and the Genesis Invitational.

His best performance of the year came at the Players Championship where he finished T2. He has also missed two cuts at the Players Championship and in the first Major of the year at Augusta National Golf Club.

He comes to the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge after a T26 finish at the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

Let's take a look at Brian Harman's 2024 season so far:

2024 PGA TOUR Tournaments

The Sentry : T5 (67-66-70-64, 267, -25)

: T5 (67-66-70-64, 267, -25) Sony Open in Hawaii : T18 (69-68-65-67, 269, -11)

: T18 (69-68-65-67, 269, -11) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T54 (72-70-70, 212, -4)

: T54 (72-70-70, 212, -4) WM Phoenix Open : T60 (71-69-69-72, 281, -3)

: T60 (71-69-69-72, 281, -3) The Genesis Invitational : T44 (69-70-71-74, 284, E)

: T44 (69-70-71-74, 284, E) Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard : T12 (69-68-77-71, 285, -3)

: T12 (69-68-77-71, 285, -3) THE PLAYERS Championship : T2 (72-65-64-68, 269, -19)

: T2 (72-65-64-68, 269, -19) Valspar Championship : Missed Cut (70-74, 144, +2)

: Missed Cut (70-74, 144, +2) Valero Texas Open : T25 (71-73-72-68, 284, -4)

: T25 (71-73-72-68, 284, -4) Masters Tournament : Missed Cut (81-72, 153, +9)

: Missed Cut (81-72, 153, +9) RBC Heritage : T12 (70-69-70-64, 273, -11)

: T12 (70-69-70-64, 273, -11) Wells Fargo Championship : T47 (74-71-76-70, 291, +7)

: T47 (74-71-76-70, 291, +7) PGA Championship : T26 (72-68-68-67, 275, -9)

: T26 (72-68-68-67, 275, -9) Charles Schwab Challenge: T7 (66-69, 135, -5)

2023-24 DP World Tournaments

Hero Dubai Desert Classic: T70 (71-71-76-76, 294, +6)

Harman will tee off at 1:15 pm with Robby Shelton on Saturday, 25 May in the third round at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.