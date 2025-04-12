"Just not fun at all" – Max Homa gets real after making first cut of 2025 at the Masters

Max Homa candidly talked about making his first cut of the season at the Masters. The American golfer has had a pretty tough time on the greens this season on the PGA Tour. He played in eight tournaments but struggled in most of them, missing the cut in five and withdrawing from one event.

Moreover, the remaining two events, in which he played the complete four rounds, did not have any cutline. Hence, the Masters is the first event of the season in which he officially made a cut.

In the press conference of the 2025 Masters, Homa reflected on his performance after a tough season. He called it "awesome" while also talking about his swings. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"It's awesome. This has been just not fun at all. Yeah, I don't know. It's been decent. Like I think today and yesterday were similar to how it's been. Like make a lot of really good swings in a row and one weird one.

"I was mostly just proud of -- yesterday played a brilliant first 12 holes and lost my swing, and I feel like I did a better job of like playing the game and fixing it when I'm done."

At the Masters, Max Homa started the campaign with a tough round of 74. In the second round, he bounced back with a round of 70, jumped 24 spots on the leaderboard, and made the cut in the event. With an overall even par score, the American tied for 27th place, heading into the final two rounds.

A look into Max Homa's performance in 2025 on the PGA Tour

Max Homa started the game in the 2025 PGA Tour season with The Sentry with a T26 finish. It was a signature PGA Tour event without any cutline. He started the campaign with a round of 69 and then played the next three rounds of 69, 67, and 68.

However, after that, Homa withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open and then recorded a T53 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, another signature PGA Tour event, without any cutline.

Here are the results of the PGA Tour events Max Homa played in 2025:

1. The Sentry

Result: T26

Scores: 69, 69, 67, 68

Total: 273 (-19)

Earnings: $163,333.33

2. Farmers Insurance Open

Result: Withdrew (W/D)

Scores: 77

Total: 77 (+5)

3. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Result: T53

Scores: 71, 72, 70, 69

Total: 282 (-6)

Earnings: $43,000.00

4. WM Phoenix Open

Result: Missed Cut (CUT)

Scores: 76, 69

Total: 145 (+3)

5. The Genesis Invitational

Result: Missed Cut (CUT)

Scores: 76, 75

Total: 151 (+7)

6. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Result: Missed Cut (CUT)

Scores: 81, 70

Total: 151 (+7)

7. THE PLAYERS Championship

Result: Missed Cut (CUT)

Scores: 79, 71

Total: 150 (+6)

8. Valero Texas Open

Result: Missed Cut (CUT)

Scores: 76, 71

Total: 147 (+3)

