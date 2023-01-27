“Just be glad it wasn’t a rope” – Fans crack ‘DeChambeau v rope’ jokes as Max Homa encounters a signboard on course

The PGA Tour posted a video of Max Homa getting hit on the head by a wooden signboard on the course. Thankfully, it wasn't that serious, so much so that even Homa saw the funny side of it.

Not just Max Homa himself, but even fans had something to say about the incident. Most of the jokes were targeted towards Bryson DeChambeau's rope incident. Last year, DeChambeau got hit in the eye while trying to walk under the gallery rope during the LIV Golf Invitational in Chicago.

Here's a look at the best reactions:

"On no. This will be the 2023 version of 'the rope'..."

"If he was 5'6" like me he wouldn't have to worry about that stuff."

"Max Homa WD - In concussion protocol."

"Max v. sign < Bryson v. gallery ropes."

"It's a sign."

"Just be glad it wasn’t a rope."

"They would have careflight there."

And somehow didn't lose your mind like "DeChambeau v Rope"

"I thought it was a nice up and down"

"missed a great oppoertunity to turn this into a Bryson vs Rope moment."

"A freak athlete with elite reflexes"

"Pure Cinema"

"Good thing it wasn't a tee from PReed, those things really cause a stir."

"How did Patrick Reed know to put that sign there?!"

"Head on swivel, Max!"

There are litigious tees, blinding ropes, and who knows what else out there

"Just as bad as Bryson taking the rope to the eye."

"Bryson would've been concussed and missed the next 3 events."

Max Homa at T-4 after two rounds at Farmers Insurance Open

Homa is at T-4 after first two rounds at Torrey Pines

Max Homa sits tied fourth with five other golfers after the conclusion of Thursday's gameplay at the Farmers Insurance Open. Homa hit a second round of 2-under-70 and his aggregate sits at 6-under.

On a windy day with gusts reaching 40 mph, Homa remained unfazed and seemed to dominate the South Course early. He recorded five birdies in the first nine holes, but later slowed down. However, he remains a strong contender in the competition.

Max Homa recorded six birdies, leading in greens in regulation and ranking third in strokes gained tee to green. Though some putts were narrowly missed, if they drop over the next 36 holes, the 32-year-old has a good chance of overtaking Sam Ryder.

Ryder hit a score of 4-under-68 on Thursday to strengthen 3 strokes-lead from Brendan Steele. In his first round, Ryder scored at 8-under-64 and now has a total of 12-under.

Jon Rahm, who is looking for a hat-trick at Torrey Pines, currently stands at T-14. Rahm had an average first round where he hit just above par. Despite recovering in the second round with a 5-under, Rahm will need to improve his remaining two days.

Sahith Theegala is also having a good week at Torrey Pines. In the second round of the Farmers, Theegala hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, ending the day at 6-under for the tournament. He is currently tied for fourth place with Ryder in first at 12 under, Steele in second at 9 under, and Tano Goya in third at 7 under.

