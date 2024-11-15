"Just hope something clicks"- Tyrrell Hatton makes a run for victory at the 2024 DP World Tour Championship despite falling behind

Tyrrell Hatton is currently competing in the 2024 DP World Tour Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates Earth Course in Dubai. This is the final event of the season on the DP World Tour.

The British golfer is currently placed second going into the weekend and is in contention to win the 2024 DP World Tour Championship. During the post-round interview, Hatton said he has not played the kind of golf he is capable of and is hopeful something clicks on the final two days.

"I mean, well, taking the positives from two days where I don't feel like I've played the kind of golf I'm capable of, and we're one shot off the lead going into the weekend," Hatton said (via ASAP Sports).

"So yeah, hopefully, I can find something and hit it a little bit better. That would make this weekend a little bit more exciting for me, but yeah, I'll go out there tomorrow and give it my best as I have done the last two days, and just hope something clicks."

Tyrrell Hatton at the DP World Tour Championship 2024 - Day Two - Source: Getty

Tyrrell Hatton carded -5 on day one and shared the lead with Rory McIlroy. However, both golfers lost the lead as they scored -3 on Friday to remain -8 for the event while Antoine Rozner took the lead by one stroke as he carded -7 in round two and -9 going into the weekend.

When will Tyrrell Hatton tee off in the third round of the 2024 DP World Tour Championship?

Tyrrell Hatton is all set to tee off in the second-last group at 12:25 pm local time (8:25 am GMT). He is paired with fellow LIV Golfer Joaquin Niemann who is placed in fourth with a score of -7.

Here are the tee times for all golfers competing in the third round of the 2024 DP World Tour Championship (times in GMT):

04:20 - Aaron Cockerill, David Ravetto

- Aaron Cockerill, David Ravetto 04:30 - Dan Bradbury, Angel Hidalgo

- Dan Bradbury, Angel Hidalgo 04:40 - Sebastian Söderberg, Matteo Manassero

- Sebastian Söderberg, Matteo Manassero 04:50 - Connor Syme, Francesco Laporta

- Connor Syme, Francesco Laporta 05:00 - Andy Sullivan, Julien Guerrier

- Andy Sullivan, Julien Guerrier 05:10 - Ewen Ferguson, Thorbjørn Olesen

- Ewen Ferguson, Thorbjørn Olesen 05:20 - Matthew Jordan, Joe Dean

- Matthew Jordan, Joe Dean 05:35 - Jordan Smith, Frederic Lacroix

- Jordan Smith, Frederic Lacroix 05:45 - Thriston Lawrence, Niklas Norgaard

- Thriston Lawrence, Niklas Norgaard 05:55 - Adrian Meronk, Sam Bairstow

- Adrian Meronk, Sam Bairstow 06:05 - Johannes Veerman, Yannik Paul

- Johannes Veerman, Yannik Paul 06:15 - Justin Rose, Daniel Brown

- Justin Rose, Daniel Brown 06:25 - Rikuya Hoshino, Min Woo Lee

- Rikuya Hoshino, Min Woo Lee 06:40 - Nacho Elvira, Romain Langasque

- Nacho Elvira, Romain Langasque 06:50 - Guido Migliozzi, Laurie Canter

- Guido Migliozzi, Laurie Canter 07:00 - Alex Fitzpatrick, Billy Horschel

- Alex Fitzpatrick, Billy Horschel 07:10 - Darius Van Driel, Tom McKibbin

- Darius Van Driel, Tom McKibbin 07:20 - Ugo Coussaud, Adam Scott

- Ugo Coussaud, Adam Scott 07:30 - Adrian Otaegui, Jorge Campillo

- Adrian Otaegui, Jorge Campillo 07:45 - Robert MacIntyre, Paul Waring

- Robert MacIntyre, Paul Waring 07:55 - Matt Wallace, Tommy Fleetwood

- Matt Wallace, Tommy Fleetwood 08:05 - Keita Nakajima, Shane Lowry

- Keita Nakajima, Shane Lowry 08:15 - Jesper Svensson, Rasmus Højgaard

- Jesper Svensson, Rasmus Højgaard 08:25 - Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton

- Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton 08:35 - Rory McIlroy, Antoine Rozner

