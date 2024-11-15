"Just hope something clicks"- Tyrrell Hatton makes a run for victory at the 2024 DP World Tour Championship despite falling behind

Tyrrell Hatton is currently competing in the 2024 DP World Tour Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates Earth Course in Dubai. This is the final event of the season on the DP World Tour.
The British golfer is currently placed second going into the weekend and is in contention to win the 2024 DP World Tour Championship. During the post-round interview, Hatton said he has not played the kind of golf he is capable of and is hopeful something clicks on the final two days.
"I mean, well, taking the positives from two days where I don't feel like I've played the kind of golf I'm capable of, and we're one shot off the lead going into the weekend," Hatton said (via ASAP Sports).
"So yeah, hopefully, I can find something and hit it a little bit better. That would make this weekend a little bit more exciting for me, but yeah, I'll go out there tomorrow and give it my best as I have done the last two days, and just hope something clicks."
Tyrrell Hatton carded -5 on day one and shared the lead with Rory McIlroy. However, both golfers lost the lead as they scored -3 on Friday to remain -8 for the event while Antoine Rozner took the lead by one stroke as he carded -7 in round two and -9 going into the weekend.
When will Tyrrell Hatton tee off in the third round of the 2024 DP World Tour Championship?
Tyrrell Hatton is all set to tee off in the second-last group at 12:25 pm local time (8:25 am GMT). He is paired with fellow LIV Golfer Joaquin Niemann who is placed in fourth with a score of -7.
Here are the tee times for all golfers competing in the third round of the 2024 DP World Tour Championship (times in GMT):
- 04:20 - Aaron Cockerill, David Ravetto
- 04:30 - Dan Bradbury, Angel Hidalgo
- 04:40 - Sebastian Söderberg, Matteo Manassero
- 04:50 - Connor Syme, Francesco Laporta
- 05:00 - Andy Sullivan, Julien Guerrier
- 05:10 - Ewen Ferguson, Thorbjørn Olesen
- 05:20 - Matthew Jordan, Joe Dean
- 05:35 - Jordan Smith, Frederic Lacroix
- 05:45 - Thriston Lawrence, Niklas Norgaard
- 05:55 - Adrian Meronk, Sam Bairstow
- 06:05 - Johannes Veerman, Yannik Paul
- 06:15 - Justin Rose, Daniel Brown
- 06:25 - Rikuya Hoshino, Min Woo Lee
- 06:40 - Nacho Elvira, Romain Langasque
- 06:50 - Guido Migliozzi, Laurie Canter
- 07:00 - Alex Fitzpatrick, Billy Horschel
- 07:10 - Darius Van Driel, Tom McKibbin
- 07:20 - Ugo Coussaud, Adam Scott
- 07:30 - Adrian Otaegui, Jorge Campillo
- 07:45 - Robert MacIntyre, Paul Waring
- 07:55 - Matt Wallace, Tommy Fleetwood
- 08:05 - Keita Nakajima, Shane Lowry
- 08:15 - Jesper Svensson, Rasmus Højgaard
- 08:25 - Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton
- 08:35 - Rory McIlroy, Antoine Rozner