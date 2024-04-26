"Just not at that level, yet!!"; "Not bad" - Fans react to Charlie Woods crashing out of the U.S. Open qualifier after shooting 81

Charlie Woods' dream of making it to this year's US Open came to an end after he crashed out of the US Open local qualifier on Thursday, April 25. He shot 9-over-81 in the local qualifier that was played at The Legacy Golf & Tennis Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Charlie Woods was required to make a top 5 in Florida to advance to the final round of US Open qualifying but ended up finishing T61 in the 74-player field. In his round, he could make just one birdie but ended up sinking three double bogeys and four bogeys.

Fans on social media had mixed reactions to Woods Junior's performance. Many felt he still had a long way to go, while a few felt he was getting too much coverage as he was Tiger Woods' son.

Here's a look at some of the reactions from X:

"Just not at that level, yet!!," one fan wrote.

"Not bad," one user wrote sarcastically.

"I think there's too much pressure on the kid," another fan opined. "On another subject, what so we think of Micah Morris and his quest to become a pro?"

"Maybe stop covering him and let him be," one fan suggested citing too much pressure on youngster.

"Charlie in a little little over his head too early," another user commented. "I feel bad for the kid because he’s going to try to live up to his dad, but it seems he’s not quite ready for things like this."

"This reminds me of Wie, pushed to compete outside her abilities way too early. Charlie needs to dominate the juniors before he moves up levels in competition," one user suggested.

How has Charlie Woods done at the qualifiers in the past?

The US Open wasn't the first event that Charlie Woods tried to qualify for. Earlier in February, he attempted to make it to the Cognizant Classic but crashed out of the 18-hole pre-qualifier after shooting a 16-over-par 86 at Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida.

As for the US Open, Charlie Woods' hopes of making it to this year's field are over, and he will have to try again next year. Players who have advanced from the 109 qualifying events will compete at the thirteen 36-hole qualifying tournaments played across the United States, Canada, Japan, and England from May 20 to June 3.

The US Open 2024 is set to be played from June 13 to 16 at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club.