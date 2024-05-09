"Just like we could have been Ryder Cup Captains" - Ian Poulter accepts Phil Mickelson's open call for a 'Pros vs Schmos' 9 hole match

English golfer Ian Poulter has accepted Phil Mickelson's offer to join him in playing Pros vs. Schmos 9-hole matches after retiring from golf. Recently, golf enthusiast Chris McKee suggested a potential career for Mickelson after he retires from golf.

McKee asked whether the six-time major winner would join CBS, ESPN, NBC, or Sky Sports as a PGA broadcaster, or join LIV Golf broadcasts. Surprisingly, Phil Mickelson answered the question, saying he would probably want to continue playing.

Chris McKee shared a short clip of Phil Mickelson with the caption:

"The second Phil Mickelson retires he'll instantly become the most sought after TV analyst in golf. Would any PGA Tour broadcaster (CBS, ESPN, NBC or Sky) bring him in or would he have to stick to LIV broadcasts? #LIVGolf"

The HyFlyers captain jumped into the comments section to write:

"Thank you for the kind words. However, just cuz someone CAN do something doesn’t mean they SHOULD do it. Instead of commentating, I’m going to shoot some Pros vs Schmos 9 hole matches. I’ll share insights throughout as well as talk a little smack. It won’t be the highest quality video but it’ll be fun for me to do and fun to watch I think too."

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, Ian Poulter, who also plays on the LIV Golf series, accepted Mickelson's offer. He commented that although they would have played against one another as Ryder Cup captains, that possibility no longer exists. As a result, Poulter is interested in playing nine-hole matches against Mickelson.

"I’m happy to be the Schmos if you like.. just like we could have been Ryder Cup Captains against each other. Which ain’t happening now. So name the place and time and I will bring the 🎥 I’m all in 👍🏼👊🏼 Just put those calf muscles away. Tartans trousers only."

Expand Tweet

It is important to note that both Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter have strong records in the Ryder Cup. They could have been future captains of the biennial tournaments, but both have joined LIV Golf, diminishing their chances of being part of the Ryder Cup.

When will Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter play next?

Ian Poulter will tee off at the LIV Golf Houston event next. The Saudi Circuit event is slated to take place from June 7 to 9 at the Golf Club of Houston.

Before this, Phil Mickelson is set to compete at the PGA Championship 2024 next week. The upcoming major will feature a stellar field, including PGA Tour and LIV Golfers. However, Poulter will miss the tournament.

Mickelson is exempted to compete in the Major as he won the PGA Championship in 2021, granting him a five-year exemption to compete in all four majors.

Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter last competed at the LIV Golf Singapore event, where Poulter finished in 36th place while Mickelson finished in 22nd place.