"Just a little bit more" – Jordan Spieth reveals the minor fixes he needs ahead of Masters

Jordan Spieth opened up about his preparation for the Masters ahead of the major. The American golfer has teed it up at this week's Valero Texas Open before going to play at the major next week. He had an impressive start at this week’s PGA Tour event and settled in tied for fourth after the opening round on Thursday, April 3.

Ad

In a post-round press conference of the Valero Texas Open, Spieth reflected on his opening-round performance while also talking about the minor fix he needed. Speaking of his game, he said, via Tee Scripts:

"I thought it was really solid. I put in a lot of work from Tampa and I thought that maybe my finish there didn't quite show how I was actually playing. But I improved a lot week to week in what I needed to in some of my scoring clubs and approach play, which is important going into next week obviously.

Ad

Trending

"I'm just trying to get better and better with that. I need to tighten up the scoring clubs, like some of my wedges, just a little bit more, and there's a couple shot choices, but all in all I'm very pleased. "

Jordan Spieth, as the former winner of the Masters, holds a lifetime exemption to play in the major. He won the Masters in 2015, and he also had two other major titles to his name.

Ad

Spieth won the 2015 U.S. Open and The Open Championship in 2017. However, last year at the Masters, he struggled with his game and missed the cut.

A look into Jordan Spieth's performance at the Valero Texas Open

Jordan Spieth started his game at the Valero Texas Open 2025 with the opening round on Thursday, April 2, at the TPC San Antonio golf course. The three-time major winner teed it up on the tenth hole with a bogey but improved his game as the game progressed.

Ad

Spieth carded a birdie on the second, followed by another birdie on the fifth. He made two birdies and a bogey on the front nine, while on the back nine, he scored four birdies for a round of 5-under 67. He settled in a tie for fourth with Carson Young after the opening round of the Texas Open. Meanwhile, Sam Ryder took the lead in the game at 9-under, followed by Keith Mitchell.

Jordan Spieth started his game on the PGA Tour in 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a T69 finish. He played the four rounds of 70, 72, 79 and 67. Following that, the American settled in T4 at the WM Phoenix Open but then missed the cut at the Genesis Invitational. He settled in the T9 position at the Cognizant Classic, then 59 at The Players Championship and T28 at the Valspar Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback