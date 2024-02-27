“Just play the crossword puzzle” - Charles Barkley has the perfect pastime suggestion for Max Homa at The Match 2024

Charles Barkley had the perfect pastime suggestion for Max Homa after he had one during Capital One's The Match 2024.

Although Homa didn't have a great outing in his debut at Capital One's charity golf event at Park Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida, he made sure to have a great time at the made-for-TV skins event on Monday night.

During Par 4, Hole 9, of Capital One's The Match, Homa had a tough time getting to the green as he first hit the ball to the bush and then the ball landed on the bunker.

"Fatted it! I'm gonna make a twelve," Homa said on his poor performance.

Barkley, who was present as a TV broadcaster for TNT Sports, suggested he start doing a crossword puzzle since he was out of the hole.

"Hey Max, normally when I play with the guys, we always take a crossword puzzle out there, so when you're out of the hole, you can just play crossword puzzle for the rest of the round," he said taking a dig at Homa.

The 33-year-old golfer took the jibe sportingly and replied that he had the crossword app on his phone and would be doing them.

Homa failed to win even one of the first eight skins. He and Rose Zhang couldn't win any holes. Rory McIlroy won six of the eight skins, while Lexi Thompson was a distant second after winning the two skins. However, after eight holes, none of them could win the remaining four holes, and the event went to the playoffs for the decider.

In the closest-to-the-pin sudden-death challenge, McIlroy emerged as the winner after firing a 96-yard shot, just over four feet away from the pin. He raised a total of $2.4 million for the charity, including a $500,000 donation from an unnamed friend.

Following the conclusion of Capital One's Match XI, Max Homa expressed that he had a blast at the event.

"Well that was a blast," he wrote on X. "Thx to everyone involved. The Park is the greatest. That is an all time spot to play and learn to love golf. Despite the results, I do in fact love charity and am very stoked to see how much money was raised. Great night! #golf is awesome"

Will Max Homa compete at the Cognizant Classic 2024?

Max Homa lines up a putt on the fifth green during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2024.

The six-time PGA Tour winner is not playing at the Cognizant Classic 2024, the next stop on the PGA Tour. The ninth event on the PGA Tour will be played from Thursday, February 29 to Sunday, March 3, at the PGA National Resort and Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Max Homa has played five events in 2024 and missed the cut only at the WM Phoenix Open. However, he has yet to make a top-10 finish this season. His last win was the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge on the DP World Tour.