“Just play for your two or three million" - Dan Bradbury dubs its unrealistic to play for $20 million every week under LIV Golf and PGA Tour

DP World Tour winner Dan Bradbury isn't necessarily happy with the constantly growing prize pools at the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf Series. Bradbury burst onto the scene after winning the Joburg Open in late 2022, from which, he pocketed £113,000.

On the other hand, Sihwan Kim earned around the same amount for coming last at LIV Golf's DC event.

Bradbury is strongly against the large prize money being offered at bigger golf tours. While the trend first started with LIV Golf offering higher amounts of prize money, it has now spilled over to the PGA tour as well.

The upcoming 2023 Memorial Tournament boasts a prize purse of a whopping $20 million. The PGA Tour is also going to announce no-cut events for 2024, a rule first introduced by LIV Golf.

Dan Bradbury believes that the DP World Tour too, has enough money to increase the stakes for European golfers. Speaking about the low cash prizes, he said via National Golfer Club:

“I’d say some comments have been pretty harsh. Not everyone agrees with what Keith Pelley does or what the tour is doing right now, but with the whole dynamic of world golf right now, it’s almost impossible to know what’s coming around the corner."

Dan Bradbury speaks out about large differences in prize money on the DP World Tour vs PGA Tour

Dan Bradbury said that while the strategic alliance with the PGA Tour was a good decision made by the DP World Tour, it clearly has its cons.

The alliance is allowing European Players to attend more tournaments on an international level, but the prize money seems to be a sore point.

“People have been blinded by this whole LIV thing and the PGA Tour’s elevated events and thinking that everybody should be playing for $20 million every week. No, that’s not realistic. Just play for your two or three million, and if you win, you get half a million euros. You can’t complain about that, can you?"

Bradbury said that he was playing mini-tours last year and earning £800 when he came fifth. The level of this prize money is too low, especially for a golf tour so big.

“This is European tour golf and we’re playing for a lot of money. Just go out and enjoy it.”

Events on the European Tour have an average prize purse of $2 million, while bigger events like the upcoming Genesis Scottish Open have a purse of $9 million - $10 million.

Poll : 0 votes