“Just retire”; “Ready for Champions Tour” – Fans react to Tiger Woods’ shock schedule update ahead of The Players

Fans reacted to Tiger Woods' update about his schedule ahead of The Players Championship. The American golfer has not played on the PGA Tour since The Open Championship last year in July.

While he competed in the PNC Championship in December 2024 and also in the TGL series events in the last two months, Woods has not played in the official Tour events for a while.

Fans were expecting him to return to the PGA Tour at The Players Championship. However, ahead of the tournament, Woods opened up about his schedule and said that his "heart is not really" into practice following the demise of his mother, Kultida.

Speaking of his return to the PGA Tour, Tiger Woods said:

"Not really. This is the third time I've touched a club since my mom passed, so I haven't really gotten into it. My heart is not really into practicing right now. I've had so many other things to do with the TOUR and trying to do other things. Once I start probably feeling a little bit better and start getting into it, I'll start looking at the schedule.”

Twlegion shared the news about Tiger Woods' schedule on its X (formerly Twitter) account, and fans in the comment section shared their opinion on the 15-time Major winner's return to the greens.

One fan suggested Woods could play on the Champions Tour,

"Ready for Champions Tour," a fan said.

While others claimed the 15-time Major winner should hang up his club:

"Just retire," a fan wrote.

"For God sakes retire. It’s over," another added.

Some more fans also speculated about his uncertainty on playing at the Masters.

"He’s not playing the masters then," one more fan added.

"Sounds like he might not even play Augusta," another fan said.

One fan noted Woods' struggle with his game and wrote:

"Obviously he’s touched the clubs more than 3 times but I think he knows that he’s not able to keep up anymore. When he turns 50 there will be more of a buzz around him zipping around in a cart and playing the Champions Tour, until then I won’t be getting too excited," a fan commented.

In 2024, Tiger Woods began his season at the Genesis Invitational but withdrew after playing an opening round of 72. He competed in five tournaments last year, missing the cut in three and withdrawing from one.

Meanwhile, in 2025, he participated in the TGL series but saw his team struggle with their game.

Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club missed the TGL playoffs

On Tuesday, March 4, Tiger Woods and his team Jupiter Links Golf Club played in the TGL series. However, the team lost the game and with that, also missed their chance to qualify for the playoffs. They played against Atlanta on Tuesday and lost 1-9.

Woods has limited his outings in the last few years owing to injuries, but usually plays in the Majors. Last year, he played at the Masters, and after playing the four rounds of 73, 72, 82, and 77, he settled in 60th place.

While he otherwise was expected to return and play at The Masters, Woods' recent comments have cast doubts over his participation.

