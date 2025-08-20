  • home icon
"Just haven't been sharp" - Justin Thomas admits to 'too many mental mistakes' in recent starts

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Aug 20, 2025 05:49 GMT
153rd Open Championship - Day One - Source: Getty
Justin Thomas, 153rd Open Championship (Image via Getty)

Justin Thomas will be teeing it up at the Tour Championship this week. Prior to the start of the tournament, he reflected upon his performance throughout the 2025 season.

The former FedEx Cup champion stated that he's been underperforming since the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, where he tied for 22nd place. While he has made the cut and produced finishes inside the top 35 in all events since then, he has made many 'mistakes' that hindered his performance.

Thomas struggled to keep his mind sharp and put himself in good positions on the golf course. While prepping to take on the challenging East Lake Golf Club this week, he said (via ASAP Sports):

"I just haven't gotten very much out of my rounds. I feel like I've made too many mental mistakes. I just haven't been sharp. Kind of killed momentum, whether it's to start some momentum or to keep momentum going, whether it's through decisions or just the wrong shot at the wrong time kind of thing. I just feel like I've maybe let the end of the season get to me a little bit and not being as sharp."
Determined to step it up at this week's Tour Championship, he had a much-needed conversation with his caddie, Matt "Rev" Minister. The two talked about playing the course for what it is while not getting 'lazy' on any shots.

Justin Thomas also said that the key to conquering the East Lake Golf Club is to hit the ball well off the tee while keeping it in the fairway to give himself a better shot at approaching the firm greens while avoiding the thick Bermuda rough. As a past winner at the prestigious golf club in 2017, he has been working on these aspects of his golf game leading up to this week.

Justin Thomas' 2025 PGA Tour Results

Justin Thomas started off the 2025 PGA Tour with incredible consistency. In 19 appearances, he made the cut in 17 events. The world-class golfer recorded 8 finishes inside the top 25, seven finishes in the top ten, and three second-place finishes.

The World No. 5 golfer earned his 16th career title on the PGA Tour at the 2025 RBC Heritage in a playoff.

Here's a look at Justin Thomas' results so far this year (via PGA Tour):

  • The Sentry - T26
  • American Express - 2
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - T48
  • WM Phoenix Open - T6
  • Genesis Invitational - T9
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational - T T36
  • Players Championship - T33
  • Valspar Championship - 2
  • Masters Tournament - T36
  • RBC Heritage - P1
  • Truist Championship - T2
  • PGA Championship - CUT
  • Memorial Tournament - T31
  • US Open - CUT
  • Travelers Championship - T9
  • Genesis Scottish Open - T22
  • Open Championship - T34
  • FedEx St. Jude Championship - T28
  • BMW Championship - T33
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in Florida, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

